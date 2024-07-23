Look Up! Northern Lights Show To Shine Bright in New York

The Northern Lights may paint the skies over New York. Get the cameras ready.

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G2 Watch due to the likely arrival of a halo CME that erupted on July 21. It could be visible from New York to Idaho.

What Makes Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights are caused by the interaction between the sun’s solar winds and the Earth’s magnetic field.

The best time to view the lights is usually within an hour or two of midnight. So, sometime between 10 PM and 2 AM.

The Space Weather Prediction Center suggests finding a dark place away from city lights to see the prism of floating color.

Credit - Shane Muckey

When to See the Lights

Charles Deehr, a professor emeritus, and aurora forecaster at the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute, says you'll need a little patience too.

If the activity is high, the lights can last about a half hour and occur every two hours.

Credit - Shane Muckey/Facebook

Northern Lights Weather Forecast

Mother Nature MAY cooperate overnight. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 AM and 5 AM with partly cloudy skies forecasted. If we're lucky, we could see Auroras anytime between 10 PM on Tuesday, July 23 through 2 AM Wednesday, July 24.

Credit - Noaa.gov

Increased Solar Activity

Solar activity is expected to increase into the fall creating more chances to see the Northern Lights from more places, including New York.

Check out some of the best shots from the spectacular G4 Storm in May.

