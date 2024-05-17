Another Chance to See Northern Lights in New York This Weekend

If you missed the spectacular Northern Lights that painted the sky in New York you may get another chance this weekend. Although it won't be as vibrant as last weekend.

The Space Weather Prediction Center says we are in the midst of a "G2 level" geomagnetic storm. Not quite as strong as the G4 level most of the world got to witness last weekend.

Check out some of the best shots that captured the magic of Mother Nature.

What Makes Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights are caused by the interaction between the sun’s solar winds and the Earth’s magnetic field.

The best time to view the lights is usually within an hour or two of midnight. So, sometime between 10 PM and 2 AM.

The Space Weather Prediction Center suggests finding a dark place away from city lights to see the prism of floating color.

When to See the Lights

Charles Deehr, a professor emeritus, and aurora forecaster at the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute, says you'll need a little patience too.

If the activity is high, the lights can last about a half hour and occur every two hours.

There is a possibility of seeing the dazzling display again this weekend. Saturday's forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies over night but Sunday is clear.

Solar activity is expected to increase into the fall creating even more chances to see the Northern Lights from more places, including New York.

