Aurora Alert: Northern Lights Could Dazzle New York Skies

Keep your eyes on the sky—there’s a chance the Northern Lights could make a rare appearance in New York.

A strong solar storm is pushing the aurora farther south than usual, possibly giving parts of the state a glimpse of those stunning green and pink waves.

If the clouds cooperate, you might just catch nature’s most colorful surprise.

What Makes Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, are caused by the interaction between the sun’s solar winds and the Earth’s magnetic field.

The best time to see the lights is usually within an hour or two of midnight. So, sometime between 10 PM and 2 AM.

The Space Weather Prediction Center suggests finding a dark place away from city lights to see the prism of floating color.

When to See the Lights

Charles Deehr, a professor emeritus, and aurora forecaster at the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute, says you'll need a little patience too.

If the activity is high, the lights can last about a half hour and occur every two hours.

Latest Northern Lights Forecast

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center predicts several U.S. states including New York could catch a glimpse Wednesday, April 16.

Mother Nature may have other plans.

There might be some rain and snow showers in the early evening, followed by a chance of snow showers. If that's not bad enough, the forecast is also calling for mostly cloudy skies, making it next to impossible to see the Northern Lights.

Check out some of the best shots from the spectacular G4 Storm in May 2024.

