Gas Prices Are Spiking—$5 a Gallon Could Be Here Soon

Gas Prices Are Spiking—$5 a Gallon Could Be Here Soon

OndagoArts/Think Stock

Gas Prices Are Climbing Fast

If you’ve filled up your tank recently, you probably noticed your wallet hurting a little more.

Gas prices are surging across the Northeast, and some experts say certain markets could hit $5 a gallon if tensions with Iran continue to escalate.

Ronira/Think Stock
loading...

Crude Oil Jumps Past $100 a Barrel

Crude prices jumped past $100 a barrel last week, marking the biggest weekly gain since 1983.

The spike comes as production disruptions across the Middle East continue.

READ MORE: 70 MPH May Be Coming to Certain New York Highways

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane, has slowed tanker traffic to a crawl. Storage depots are filling up, and countries like Iraq, Kuwait, and Qatar have dialed back production because there’s nowhere for the extra oil to go.

Getty Images
loading...

Why Your Gas Bill Is Going Up

With crude surging, gasoline prices followed.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded climbed more than 15% last week—the largest jump since 2022.

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

Diesel, jet fuel, and other petroleum products also saw significant increases. Even with healthy U.S. production and a steady supply, prices are reacting to global supply fears.

As AAA Northeast notes, “even with strong domestic production, gas prices are heavily influenced by the price of crude oil.”

dkhoriaty/Think Stock
loading...

What This Means for Drivers

In New York, the average price is now $3.39 a gallon, up 39 cents from last week and 41 cents from last month.

The national average is $3.47.

California remains the highest at $5.20 a gallon, while Kansas and Oklahoma are some of the cheapest at $2.92 and $2.97.

For now, New York sits 18th highest in the nation.

Credit-Steve Hix/Somos Images/Corbis
loading...

Bottom Line

Whether you’re commuting, running errands, or planning a weekend getaway, brace yourself for higher gas prices.

Keep an eye on your tank and maybe fill up sooner rather than later—you don’t want to be caught empty when prices climb even higher.

20 Years of Gas Prices' Ups and Downs

'Gas prices: giving us something to talk about with our coworkers for 20 years.' I don't remember where I first heard it, but that's the perfect way to describe all the pointless complaining sessions we all have taken part in over the years.

I don't much attention to the price of gas. Admittedly I do not work in a field that directly relies on equipment that takes gallons and gallons of gas. But, as an average car driver, I'm just going to pay whatever it costs. 

It's not that I don't care, I just know I don't have a choice. I'm going to need gas, so I'm going to pay whatever they charge. Kids gotta get to school and I gotta get to work. The only real choice is to drive or not to drive. Walking the ten-mile round trip to work every day is impractical, especially during one of South Dakota's patented six-month winters. 

Besides being low-key annoying, complaining about the price of gas is dumb because I remember things. Like that the price of gas has been up and down for at least 20 years. 2021 is no better or worse than 2003. It takes at least $40 to fill my tank this year just like it did in 2017.

But, why not dig into the photo archives and find some proof of memory. Because news stories about gas prices are the pointless small talk of journalism, there are lots of pictures of gas station signs from the last couple of decades. 

Starting in 2000 we can see that rise and fall of gas prices in the United States. World events, natural disasters, and economic changes all affect the price. And all through those years, I paid what was charged. 

Gallery Credit: Ben Kuhns

Filed Under: aaa, gas prices, Utica News
Categories: TSM

More From 96.9 WOUR