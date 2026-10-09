If your travels take you near North Genesee Street in Utica and were hoping for lane restrictions to end on time, you're out of luck.

New York State Department of Transportation originally said those restrictions were set to end this weekend.

New End Date

Originally, drivers and utility workers we're hoping for the lane restrictions to clear up on October 10th.

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Travelers will have to wait another week for lane restrictions to be lifted on North Genesee Street in Utica.

Utility work is still on-going between North Genesee Street and Harbor Lock Road and will continue through October 16th.

If you need to travel in the area, drivers are asked to use the posted detour route and follow detour signs.

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State DOT also urges drivers in the area to continue to reduce speed and be mindful of the highway workers.

Brett Hall Brett Hall

What Is Happening

State DOT announced earlier this month that the lane reduction is in place to allow utility workers to carry out necessary work in the area.

A Multi-Million Dollar Project

Some major upgrades are taking place to North Genesee Street.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $62 million project that is set to completely revamp the area.

READ MORE: North Utica Bridge Work To End In 2028

Crews will add fresh landscaping, modern lighting, upgraded drainage and better signage.

Business access points are also being redesigned to streamline traffic flow and reduce crashes.

So even when these lane restrictions ease up, more may pop up as this project enters each new phase.