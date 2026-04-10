It’s officially spring, and you can feel the change everywhere — most of the snow has finally melted, the ice cream stands are back open, and North Star Orchards is already getting ready for the 2026 season.

This is the time of year when people start looking forward to all the simple things again… fresh fruit, homemade baked goods, and those first real tastes of locally grown produce after a long winter.

More Than Fruits & Veggies

The farm market has more than just great fruit and vegetables, too.

You can stop in for NYS aged cheese, fresh baked goods, flowers, perennials, fruit trees, maple syrup from the new crop, and even Ball canning supplies if you’re planning for summer and fall.

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It’s the kind of place where one quick stop usually turns into leaving with way more than you planned.

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Family Business

And it’s not just a market — it’s been a family way of life since George Joseph started it back in 1986 as a small roadside stand.

Nearly 40 years later, it’s grown into a full destination on Route 233 in Westmoreland, with fields and orchards that stretch across almost 200 acres.

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Tiptoe Through Tulips

Season by season, there’s always something happening.

Spring brings scenic orchard walks and the famous tulip fields you can wander through in bloom.

Summer shifts into blueberry picking, and then fall takes over with apples, pumpkins, and all the harvest favorites.

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Opening Date Announced

North Star Orchards opens for the 2026 season on April 16 and will be open daily from 8 AM to 6 PM.

Who's ready for fresh fruits and veggies?

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