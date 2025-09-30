Mother Nature has dealt a tough blow to one Central New York apple orchard.

A late-season frost and unusual weather patterns have created challenges across the Northeast, echoing struggles from previous seasons. But it’s not just the frost causing trouble this year.

Credit - Karin Kim/Unsplash Credit - Karin Kim/Unsplash loading...

Fewer Apples at North Star

At North Star Orchards in Westmoreland, the apple crop suffered upward of 60% loss this season due to a mild spring frost and extreme wet conditions during the pollination period.

The situation was further compounded by high summer heat and dry conditions, leaving the orchard with far less fruit to offer the public.

Despite the setbacks, there’s still plenty of fall fun to enjoy. The lower orchard is open for picking until the apples run out.

Get our free mobile app

The orchard will continue to welcome guests with wagon rides from 10 AM to 4 PM, along with apple and pumpkin picking, again while inventory lasts.

Even with a smaller harvest than usual, North Star Orchards is committed to keeping the traditions of fall alive, offering visitors a chance to enjoy the crisp autumn air, seasonal activities, and the simple joys of the orchard.

READ MORE: CNY Apple Orchard Among Top 10 Picks For Best in the Country

While this season may be more limited, there’s still plenty of opportunity to celebrate the flavors and experiences that make apple picking such a beloved fall tradition in the Northeast.

Check out everything North Star Orchards has to offer this fall on their website.