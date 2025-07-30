For the second time this month swimming at a Central New York beach is off limits. You'll need to find another spot to stay cool in the heat.

The swimming area Jamesville Beach is closed until further notice after water samples showed unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria.

The cause of elevated bacteria isn’t always easy to pinpoint. It can come from storm water runoff carrying pollutants from nearby land, changes in the watershed from agriculture or construction, or naturally occurring bacteria in the sand and soil.

Second Closure in a Month

Earlier this month, the beach also faced a closure due to algal blooms, highlighting the ongoing challenges of maintaining safe swimming conditions in natural waters during warmer months.

Onondaga County Park officials are conducting daily tests and will reopen the beach only when bacteria levels drop to a safe range.

While swimming is off-limits for now, the rest of the park remains open—and there are still other places nearby to enjoy the summer sun.

Looking for another place to swim? Oneida Shores Beach in Brewerton is open Monday through Thursday from 12–6pm and Friday through Sunday from 11–6pm. Verona Beach State Park is also open in Sylvan Beach.

For now, it’s best to steer clear of the water and keep an eye out for updates on when the beach will reopen.

For updates, visit onondagacountyparks.com or call 315-435-6600.