If you're planning to cool off at one of Central New York's beaches, there's an important update you’ll want to know. Health officials have temporarily closed one popular swimming spot after spotting signs of an algal bloom in the water.

While swimming is off-limits for now, the rest of the park remains open—and there are still other places nearby to enjoy the summer sun.

No Swimming at Jamesville Beach

The Onondaga County Health Department has closed Jamesville Beach for swimming due to a visible algal bloom spotted in the water. That’s the green, slimy stuff that can sometimes float on the surface.

While it might look harmless, certain types can release toxins that can make you sick or cause skin and eye irritation.

The water is being tested to confirm it’s safe before reopening.

Take Precautions

A few important reminders:

Stay out of the water if you see green scum or algae

Don’t swim, wade, fish, or boat near it

Don’t drink the water

Keep kids and pets away

Rinse off with clean water if you come into contact with it

Looking for a place to cool off? Oneida Shores Beach in Brewerton is open Monday through Thursday from 12–6pm and Friday through Sunday from 11–6pm.

For updates, visit onondagacountyparks.com or call 315-435-6600.