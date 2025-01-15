No More Snow Tubing at Popular New York Park

No more snow tubing at one New York park.

Big changes are coming. After years of snow tubing fun, Glimmerglass State Park is shifting gears this winter.

Say goodbye to snow tubing this season. Officials says it wasn’t an easy decision to get rid of the winter activity, however, it’s one that had to be made.

Tubing has been such a favorite over the years, and the park staff is incredibly thankful for all the fun memories created on those snowy slopes. They want everyone to know how much they’ve appreciated the support and enthusiasm.

Still Winter Fun

Even though tubing is off the list, there’s still plenty to enjoy at the park. It’s open every day from dawn to dusk, so visitors can go snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, or sledding.

The tubing hill may be quiet, but the staff is brainstorming new and exciting ways to make the park even better.

So, why the change?

The park needs at least a 2-foot base of snow to make tubing safe and fun, but the past five years have been tough in that department.

Most seasons, they’ve only been able to open the tubing hill for a day or two—some not at all, like last winter.

Ironically, this year has already seen more snow than all of last winter combined, and it’s only January! Still, the unpredictability of snow made this decision necessary.

The staff is looking forward to seeing everyone enjoying all the other winter activities the park has to offer and can’t wait to share what’s coming next!

