A Central New York family is furious over a recent school district change that won't allow empty chairs to honor 2 students who tragically died in car crash.

"We were informed that the Fulton City School District has decided to suddenly change their policy and not leave open chairs for Brady, and Rylee to honor them at our graduation."

Brady Niver and his girlfriend, Rylee Bartlett were killed in a car accident in April of 2023. Rylee died the day of the crash. Brady fought hard for more than a week but he passed away 8 days later.

Reese Niver is the triplet sibling of Brady and she's heartbroken over the sudden school district change. "He should be sitting next to me and my sister at graduation."

Credit - Reese Niver/Facebook Credit - Reese Niver/Facebook loading...

No More Empty Chairs

All Reese and her family wanted was to put a picture of Brady on his chair and honor him during the graduation ceremony at Fulton High School this year.

She turned to social media to “stand up for what is right, regardless of who is committing the wrong.”

Reese says she does not intend to cross the stage unless the school district makes things right and allows the chairs to remain empty for the students who were lost. And she's not alone. Her Facebook post had more than 5,500 share in less than 12 hours.

Fulton City Schools Superintendent Brian Pulvino confirmed there was a new policy that went into effect this year and the district is getting a lot of feedback on the change.

Get our free mobile app

We've reached out to Pulvino and the district for further comment and are waiting to hear back.