Don’t Be Stupid! One Thing Not Allowed at Shania Concert in Syracuse Thank to Idiot Fans

Don't be stupid!

Lawn chairs weren't the only thing eliminated from the Shania Twain concert in Syracuse. Another thing was taken away from fans in the front thanks to a bunch of idiots.

Concerts have gone through a number of changes over the years. Metal detectors added. Cash eliminated. From this moment on, one more thing has been taken away at Shania Twain concerts.

Metal Detectors Added

The first major change came after an uptick in violence at concerts around the country. Metal detectors were added at most if not all concert venues in an effort to keep everyone safe, including Lakeview. And they're here to stay forever and for always.

Cash Eliminated

Once concerts started up again after the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, cash was no longer king. From parking and tickets to merch, beer and food, credit and debits cards are the only things that are now accepted at Lakeview. Ka-ching!

Clear Bags Only

Gone are the days of loading up a back pack and a blanket for a night on the lawn. Anything you want to bring into the St Joseph's Health Amphitheater must be in a clear bag. And they aren't messing around. I watched one concert goer get out of line and stomp all the way back to her car to leave her non-clear purse behind. She was not impressed much.

No Lawn Chairs

Since the Shania show was sold out, lawn chairs were also eliminated. Rentals were available at the venue but only on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once they were gone, you were out of luck.

Everyone was up anyway. No one was actually sitting down once Shania hit the stage.

No More Cans

The latest change is all thanks to the idiots who continually throw crap on stage. Any fan of Shania's that was sitting in the front wasn't allowed to have a beer can. When I asked why, the security guard said "it was a request from the artist."

Plastic Cups

Beer was permitted, thank God! Just not the cans. All had to be poured into a plastic cup before moving to your seats to Giddy Up.

So don't be stupid! Stop throwing things on stage.

Shania Rocks This Country

Despite all the changes concerts and venues have gone through over the years, nothing has changed with Shania. Man, she's still the one! The show was spectacular.

I usually leave early to beat the traffic. But, for the first time, the woman in me stayed until the very last note.

