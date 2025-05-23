Big news for Central New York country music fans of “The Voice”- Tom Nitti and Ashley Bryant are coming back to the Great New York State Fair. Fair officials announced that the duo will take the stage again on Armed Forces Day, August 28th.

Meet the Mohawk Valley Hero: Tom Nitti’s Journey

You might recognize Tom Nitti as the Mohawk Valley State Trooper who made waves on Season 24 of The Voice. He was a proud member of Team Reba and turned heads with his Blind Audition cover of “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.” He powered through the Battle Rounds and even earned a save from Reba in the Knockouts. But music wasn’t always in his plan.

After graduating from New Hartford, Nitti served in Afghanistan as an Airborne Cavalry Scout. He was injured in combat and awarded a Purple Heart. During recovery, music became more than a hobby, it was his therapy. That healing journey led him back to the stage and, eventually, to “The Voice.”

ICYMI: Tom Nitti recently proposed to Ashley Bryant

Ashley Bryant’s Inspiring Comeback

His fiancée, Ashley Bryant, also has a remarkable story. The two met during the show’s 24th season and quickly became fan favorites on and off stage. Ashley herself overcame hearing loss after a serious accident, and her resilience has inspired fans across the country. Her return in Season 25 solidified her status as a rising star.

The Great New York State Fair kicks off August 20th and runs through Labor Day, September 1st. All concerts, including Tom and Ashley’s, are free with admission. Tickets are just $8 for adults, while kids under 12 and seniors 65+ get in free.

