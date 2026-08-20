I can't remember the last time I reached into my pocket to pay with loose change or dig into the cup holder of the car to get a quarter at the drive thru.

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But many still do just that.

First, it was the penny, but could the nickel be on the chopping block next?

On the flip side, not having cash or coins in my pocket doesn't entice me to buy things I may not really need.

What We Know

According to the Federal Reserve, producing a single nickel costs the government significantly more than its five-cent face value. Almost double.

This high cost leads many economists to debate whether the nickel should be the next coin to go.

Unlike the penny, which often gets dumped in the cup holder of our cars or lost at home in the junk drawer, the nickel keeps moving between buyers and stores.

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Cashless Society

The debate over coins is leading many to think about the future of physical currency all together.

Many local retail shops and grocery stores throughout Central New York still preferer physical currency. And some even offer discounts when paying with cash.

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Fees associated with cashless payment methods often get passed down to the buyer.

Whether we are moving toward a completely cashless way of doing business has some shoppers concerned.

Photo by iMin Technology on Unsplash a person holding a tray of food

My Take

As someone who traditionally uses a card or tap to pay options, there are still many local businesses that prefer cash as payment.

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Even when I use a card to pay for a something like a dinner out, I will use cash as a tip if I have some in my wallet.

But rarely will I use change at a store or drive thru.

NY State Rules

In March of 2026, New Yor State announced some rules regarding the use of cash within the state. According to New York State Attorney General Letitia James “Businesses cannot deny New Yorkers access to necessities like food and clothing by refusing to take cash or charging shoppers more for paying in cash." They also cannot charge consumers a higher price if they choose to pay with cash.