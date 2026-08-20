Phasing Out Pocket Change, Is the Nickel Next For New York Shoppers?
I can't remember the last time I reached into my pocket to pay with loose change or dig into the cup holder of the car to get a quarter at the drive thru.
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But many still do just that.
First, it was the penny, but could the nickel be on the chopping block next?
On the flip side, not having cash or coins in my pocket doesn't entice me to buy things I may not really need.
What We Know
According to the Federal Reserve, producing a single nickel costs the government significantly more than its five-cent face value. Almost double.
This high cost leads many economists to debate whether the nickel should be the next coin to go.
In March of 2026, New Yor State announced some rules regarding the use of cash within the state.
According to New York State Attorney General Letitia James “Businesses cannot deny New Yorkers access to necessities like food and clothing by refusing to take cash or charging shoppers more for paying in cash."
They also cannot charge consumers a higher price if they choose to pay with cash.
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Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams