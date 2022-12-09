Next Storm May Finally Bring Several Inches of Snow to Green Parts of CNY

We're more than a week into December and parts of Central New York are still green. But Mother Nature may finally bring some snow this weekend.

Western and Northern New York have plenty of the white stuff after getting dumped on last month in a record snowstorm. Parts of Buffalo had to shovel out from under more than 6 feet. Northern Oneida County even saw more than a foot in certain places in mid-November.

But the rest of Central New York remains green. That could change this weekend.

A low-pressure system will bring a chance for accumulating snow to the area from Saturday night through Sunday night.

The storm could bring anywhere from a dusting to 5 inches in Madison and Southern Oneida counties. It should move out of the area by Sunday night and we'll see the sunshine for the Monday morning commute.

Long Range Forecast

Friday: sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 21.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 26.

Sunday: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 37.

Sunday Night: Snow likely, mainly before 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

