There’s something magical about the way we lean into the holiday season. From storefronts to the full-blown spectacles, What is New York State's most popular Christmas tradition?

How Little Sleepies Analyzed Christmas Trends

Little Sleepies dug through a year’s worth of Google Trends results to figure out which holiday traditions each state searches for the most. And here in New York, the number-one tradition wasn’t tree decorating, Secret Santa, or even ugly sweater parties. It was the classic countdown: opening an Advent calendar.

If you grew up in the Northeast, this probably feels familiar. Advent calendars have been around since the 19th century, and whether yours opened to chocolate, tiny toys, or simple pictures, that daily countdown always added a little spark of anticipation. Apparently, New Yorkers haven’t let go of that feeling. Little Sleepies found that residents across the region search for Advent calendars more than almost any other holiday tradition.

What Other States Are Searching This Christmas

The study didn’t stop at New York, though. Each state had its own quirky favorite. Texans prefer opening gifts on Christmas Eve, Montanans are hiding pickle ornaments in their trees, and Southern states are sticking with the timeless tradition of decorating the Christmas tree. In the West, White Elephant parties reign supreme.

How Holiday Traditions Differ Across the Northeast

Across the Northeast, Advent calendars share the spotlight with Secret Santa parties, another long-standing holiday favorite. And nationwide, White Elephant parties came out as the biggest overall trend.

