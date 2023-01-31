Looking for Love? New York Ranks Top 3 in the Country for Singles

If you're looking for love, you don't have to cross state borders to do it!

Is it just me, or does it seem to be harder than ever for people to date in 2023? Though you'd think social media and dating apps would make things easier, the lack of in-person social interaction and rising inflation rates have only made things worse.

Happy young couple sitting in a cafe outside on a beautiful autumn day. vitapix loading...

WalletHub has come out with their report of "2023's Best & Worst States for Singles", ranking the best places for someone looking to date in the country. They took many factors into consideration, like Mobile-Dating Opportunities, Percentage of Single Adults, and even Crime Rates.

Surprisingly enough, New York State faired exceptionally well on the list...

Overall Rank - 2nd

• 4th – % of Single Adults

• 18th – Gender Balance of Singles

• 23rd – Online-Dating Opportunities

• 22nd – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

• 17th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

• 1st – Restaurants per Capita

• 3rd – Movie Theaters per Capita

• 14th – Crime Rate

• 7th – Percentage of Residents 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Erik Isakson Erik Isakson loading...

It's obvious when seeing these rankings, New York City plays a huge role in the numbers. Sure big cities may have more restaurants, but it is obvious that places like Utica have been losing restaurants due to inflation year-after-year.

Who ranked higher than New York? Here's a look at the Top 5!

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA skyline over Center City at sunset. Sean Pavone loading...

5th - Pennsylvania

8th - Dating Opportunities

31st - Dating Economics

5th - Romance & Fun

Metal Texas road Sign against sky. ddea loading...

4th - Texas

12th - Dating Opportunities

21st - Dating Economics

4th - Romance & Fun

wide shot of Latin young Man and Woman running through water on Florida Beach spwidoff loading...

3rd - Florida

4th - Dating Opportunities

36th - Dating Economics

3rd - Romance & Fun

JamesPatrickWaddell JamesPatrickWaddell loading...

2nd - New York

1st - Dating Opportunities

50th - Dating Economics

2nd - Romance & Fun

Downtown Skyline at Sunset. Los Angeles, California, USA choness loading...

1st - California

2nd - Dating Opportunities

49th - Dating Economics

1st - Romance & Fun

With numbers close to California, maybe New York isn't a bad place to stay if you're looking to find someone for Valentines Day.

