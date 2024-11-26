New Thruway Feature Puts Real-Time Road Updates at Your Fingertips

Want to know the road conditions on the New York State Thruway in real-time this winter? There's a new tool for that.

A real-time road condition tracking system on I-90 will keep drivers informed and safe this winter. This isn’t just a basic traffic report either. It’s a game-changer.

Drivers can get instant updates on everything from snow-packed roads and icy patches to snow plow locations.

Sensors on Thruway Plows

Sensors are being placed on plow trucks to delivers up-to-the-minute info directly to to navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze. That means no more second-guessing if the highway is clear or if your route needs a detour.

It'll hopefully cut down on snow plow accidents too. There have been 75 crashes with plows over the past five years. 16 last winter alone.

Plows travel at 35 MPH to keep salt on the roads and not scattered everywhere. Stay well behind to allow drivers to do their jobs.

New Snow Fighting Equipment & Lights

The Thruway Authority is rolling out more plows this winter and new lights too.

50 new pieces of snow fighting equipment will hit the road and all plows will feature green lights with the standard hazard yellow.

The new color is intended to improve visibility, especially during poor weather.

Tools at Your Fingertips

Want to plan your trip like a pro?

Check out the interactive map on the NYS Thruway website or sign up for TRANSalerts to get updates sent straight to your phone.

This winter, let the Thruway Authority be your co-pilot. Hit the road armed with real-time info, and leave the plowing to them.

