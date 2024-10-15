Discover Why New York Is A Haven For Paranormal Enthusiasts
Halloween will be here before you know it. Embrace the "spooky season" before it's gone.
Have you wondered which U.S. states are the most haunted?
A team at AirportParkingReservations.com did some digging to determine which states had the most paranormal activity. Just in case you wanted to take a haunted getaway this Halloween season. And you won't have far to travel.
New York Haven for Haunts
New York is a haven for paranormal enthusiasts coming in as the 3rd most haunted state in the country. The Empire State scored a spooky 60.6 out of 100 on the haunted scale.
The state is home to the Headless Horseman, a hotel so haunted you have to sign a waiver and a road so haunted it's closed at night.
- Haunted house and ghost conversations online: 223,000
- Haunted house searches per year: 217,200
- Ghost searches per year: 397,200
- Ghost Hunters or Ghost Adventures episodes filmed: 41
- Haunted locations reported by Ghost Quest: 460
- Most haunted state score: 60.6
California is the only state with more ghost conversations and searches every year.
Best Halloween Parades
Two of the ten best Halloween parades can also be found in New York State. You'll have to travel to the city though.
#1 Village Halloween Parade – Greenwich Village, New York City, NY
Founded by mask maker and puppeteer Ralph Lee in 1973.
#2 Village of Tarrytown Halloween Parade – Tarrytown, NY
The parade honors the Legend of Sleepy Hollow and kicks off at Patriot Park, the same place Ichabod Crane spots the Headless Horseman.
Check out all ten of the best Halloween parades and make plans for a haunted vacation this year.
