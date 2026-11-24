Stretchy pants, football and a side of Mac and Cheese for dinner? According to a new report, that's an option and a very popular one.

READ MORE: All Aboard! Here Are The Most Popular Destinations From Utica's Union Station

Campbell’s 2026 State of the Sides Report, based on a survey of over 5,000 U.S. Thanksgiving celebrants, shows that side dishes continue to steal the holiday spotlight, with 80% of Americans saying they prefer cooking sides over the turkey.

Stuffing Dominates the Map

Stuffing, some might call it dressing, is the undisputed national favorite, claiming the #1 spot in 39 states, including a tie in Utah.

While the same top five staples, stuffing/dressing, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, yams/sweet potatoes, and green bean casserole, have anchored the national lineup for three straight years, regional tastes still vary.

Get our free mobile app

Mashed potatoes lead in several states, including California, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and West Virginia, while yams/sweet potatoes take the top spot in Louisiana.

New York Breaks From the Northeast

I have lived here my entire life and not once have a I ever had mac and cheese as a thanksgiving side dish, but I'm not hating the idea.

Every other Northeastern state pledges allegiance to stuffing/dressing except New York, where mac & cheese ranks #1.

READ MORE: Secret Santa Helpers: Nominate Someone In Need This Christmas

Even more notable, New York is the only state to name mac & cheese its top Thanksgiving side for two consecutive years. Alongside New York, mac & cheese takes the #1 spot in North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas.

Crowd-Pleasers and Leftover Battles

Across the country, mac & cheese acts as a table unifier, with 57% of Americans calling it the dish everyone agrees on and 42% saying there are never any leftovers.

Get our free mobile app

Among Gen Z, mac & cheese ranks #1 for the second straight year, while 96% of Americans say they are open to customizing it with extra cheeses or add-ins like bacon.

In New York, mac & cheese leads the menu alongside perennial favorites like stuffing/dressing, mashed potatoes, yams/sweet potatoes, and green bean casserole.