NY Taxpayers, Take a Breath

Some New Yorkers are getting scary letters from New York saying something like, “You made an error, and we computed that you owe additional tax."

There are even threats of additional interest if not paid before tax day.

It looked a little something like this....

TSM TSM loading...

It Wasn’t You

Here’s the thing—the “error” wasn’t yours.

Nope.

It was a glitch on the part of the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. Your numbers are fine. You didn’t mess anything up.

PRImageFactory PRImageFactory loading...

Who Got Hit?

The New York Chapter of National Association of Tax Professionals says some taxpayers who filed married filing jointly or as a qualified surviving spouse on their 2025 returns may have seen a notice claiming their tax on Line 39 of Form IT-201 was wrong.

The scary language about owing more money? Totally not true.

READ MORE: New Yorkers Face Another Utility Hike as Costs Keep Rising

This mostly affected people whose returns used Tax Computation Worksheet 1—basically, if your New York Adjusted Gross Income was over $107,650 but your taxable income was $161,550 or less.

If that’s you, you might have gotten a surprise notice claiming you owe more money to the state.

Get our free mobile app

If you paid it, it will be returned to you. No forms to fill out, no calls to make. It’s happening automatically.

When will it arrive? Only time will tell.

Khanchit Khirisutchalual Khanchit Khirisutchalual loading...

No Action Needed

The department caught the glitch and is already reprocessing everything.

Seriously—ignore the notice for now. You don’t need to do a thing. Everything will sort itself out, and the corrected notices will arrive soon.

Take a deep breath. You didn’t screw up—New York’s tax computers did.

Funny how the Department of Taxation is faster at sending bills than admitting when they mess up.