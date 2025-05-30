If you thought the swinging lifestyle was a small niche thing, think again. A recent study shows New York State is one of the top places in the U.S. where people are exploring the idea of partner swapping.

What Does 'Swinging' Actually Mean?

The internet has warned us that we need to be careful with what we say and how we choose our words to describe this. According to Merriam-Webster, a ‘swinger’ could refer to someone who’s lively, exciting, and fashionable, or it could mean individuals or couples who are open to nontraditional relationship dynamics. It's entirely up to you and how you interpret it.

Upstate New York Loves Swinging?

According to adult toy retailer Joy Love Dolls, New York State ranked second in the country for interest in swinging. Only Pennsylvania beat us out. The company analyzed Google Trends data over the past year, tracking searches like “swing lifestyle,” “wife swapping,” and “sex parties,” and found that New Yorkers searched these terms about 590 monthly searches per 100,000 people.

So, what’s driving this curiosity? Experts at Democrat And Chronicle say those in the lifestyle say it's not all about sex. In fact, many who participate say it's about building a community and deepening trust in relationships.

“Often the people that you meet, you don’t always have sex with them—you just make really good friends,” said Simon Hopper, who co-hosts the Bed Hoppers podcast with his wife, Carolyn. They describe themselves as a couple with “friendships with benefits” and told USA TODAY they’ve worked to create safe spaces for curious folks. “It took us a long time to find people that we liked,” Simon added.

How to Spot Swinging Signals

While it’s easy to picture wild, anything-goes parties, many of these events are much more social than people expect. So how can you spot someone who may be into swinging? Here's a list: