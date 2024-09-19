Manhunt In New York: Trooper Shoots Stabbing Suspect Following Pursuit

The New York State Police are investigating a Trooper-involved shooting.

It took place around 5:30 AM on September 18, 2024.

A report of a stolen 2021 Chevrolet Equinox traveling northbound on the New York State Thruway in Rockland County came into the State Police. Troopers located the vehicle near Exit 16 in Harriman, Orange County, and attempted to get the driver to pull over. However, 28-year-old Ali Ali from New York City refused.

The vehicle broke down a short time later, collided with a tractor-trailer, and caught on fire. Ali escaped from the burning vehicle and ran into a wooded area near Woodbury, New York.

During the investigation, authorities learned Ali was also a suspect in an NYPD stabbing investigation.

Numerous law enforcement agencies joined a manhunt to find Ali.

A homeowner in Highland Mills notified police a few hours later that a trail camera had captured footage of Ali.

Troopers tracked Ali to a wooded area off Trout Brook Road around 2 PM where they found him with a knife. Despite repeated commands to drop the weapon and surrender, Ali refused.

Tasers were used twice, but both times Ali got back up and charged at officers with the knife in hand. After the second time, a Trooper fired his weapon, hitting Ali.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful. Ali died at the scene.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office has been notified as the investigation into the trooper shooting continues.