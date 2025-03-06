Explore New York State’s 266+ Outdoor Wheelchair-Accessible Destinations

New York State is making sure the great outdoors truly is for everyone.

All across the state, you will find over 266 wheelchair-accessible locations. These include trails, parks, beaches, and campgrounds. New York State is making sure that nature is open to all, regardless of mobility challenges.

"Whether you love hiking, fishing, camping, or simply taking in the beauty of the wilderness, there are plenty of options to explore without barriers."

One of the most exciting aspects of New York’s accessible outdoor spaces is the variety they offer. Developed campgrounds under the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) feature designated accessible campsites with picnic tables, fire rings, and firm, graded surfaces that make it easier for people with mobility disabilities to navigate. If you prefer a more rustic experience, there are also accessible primitive campsites, available on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing everyone the chance to enjoy the solitude of nature without worrying about accessibility challenges.

Click Here To See New York States DEC Accessible Recreation Destinations Map

New York has accessible boat launches and fishing platforms, making it possible to cast a line or set sail with ease. Many parks and recreation areas also have picnic spots and scenic viewing areas with wheelchair-accessible amenities, ensuring that no one is left out of the outdoor fun. Trails are designed with wide, firm surfaces and gentle grades. These paths are made for exploration, whether you’re rolling or walking.

Of course, nature can be unpredictable, and weather conditions can impact accessibility features over time. Before heading out, it’s always a good idea to check the DEC’s facility pages for updates on trail conditions and other amenities.

