Tickets and parking passes for the 2025 Great New York State Fair are officially on sale.

Whether you're going for the food, concerts, rides, or just a good old-fashioned day at the Fairgrounds, now’s the time to grab your passes and plan your visit. And this year you can buy both your admission tickets and parking at the same time.

Admission & Parking Prices

Admission: Tickets are $8 each. Anyone 65 years old and older, and children 12 years old and under get in for free.

Frequent Fairgoer: Tickets are available for a $25 but must be purchased online. This allows you to enter The Fair once a day, every day.

Parking: $12 per vehicle in any of the Fair’s public lots.

READ MORE: Popular NYS Fairgrounds Restaurant Shuts Down For Good

Purestock/Think Stock Purestock/Think Stock loading...

How to Buy Tickets

Online: Go to nysfair.ny.gov or etix.com

Over the Phone: Tickets and parking may also be purchased over the phone by calling Etix toll-free at 1-800-514-3849 from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM Monday through Saturday, and 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday.

At the Gate: Kiosks at all gates will be available for electronic ticket purchases starting Wednesday, August 20. Large signs featuring QR codes will also be available at all entrances and in parking lots so fairgoers can use their smartphone to but tickets.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: What Happens to 800 Pounds of Butter After New York State Fair is Over

Photo Credit - NYS Fair Photo Credit - NYS Fair loading...

Trams & Shuttles

Trams will run continuously, stopping at 10 stops from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.

Dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10, to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building will also run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM each day.

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 20 through Labor Day, September 1.