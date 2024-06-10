See 50+ Exciting Rides Coming to 2024 New York State Fair

There are over 50 heart-pounding rides to enjoy on the midway at the Great New York State Fair this year.

Familiar favorites like the Tilt-A-Whirl, Zipper, and Carousel will be back. For those looking for more of a thrill, the Cyclops, Downdraft, Mega Drop and Superman 360 may be the ride to take.

Check out all the rides, including several new ones you can enjoy on the midway this year.

Over 50 Heart-Pounding Rides at the New York State Fair Midway There are plenty of rides for the kids and the kids at heart on the midway at this year's New York State Fair. Check them all out. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Easy Ticket Purchases

Buying ride tickets just got a little easier. You can get your Fair Pass through the FunTagg App. No more waiting in lines to buy tickets and no more wasting paper.

All you have to do is visit one of the FunTagg Kiosks at the Fair and load credits onto a card. If you buy a wristband, just bring your receipt to the redemption center to receive your band.

The Midway will be open from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM except on Labor Day, Monday, September 2, when it will close at 9:00 PM.

Butter Sculpture

There's so much more than just rides on the midway at the New York State Fair. The annual butter sculpture is always a highlight. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, have been carving the sculpture for the last 20 years.

Check out the displays from over the years.

New York State Fair Butter Sculptures Through the Years Take a look at the Butter Sculptures over the years at the New York State Fair. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Free Entertainment

The 2024 Fair begins on Wednesday, August 21 and continues through Monday, September 2. There is free entertainment at Chevy Court and Suburban Park every day.

