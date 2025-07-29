Get ready for some serious fun at the New York State Fair.

Wade Shows, the second-biggest carnival operator in the country, is bringing over 50 exciting rides to the Midway this year.

Whether you’re craving the adrenaline rush of the brand-new Zeus ride, or classic favorites like Zero Gravity, Downdraft, Mega Drop, and the State Fair Slide, there’s something to get your heart racing.

And don’t worry, the little ones are covered too with kid-friendly rides like Tea Cups and Crazy Cab.

The Ultimate Ride Gallery: Every Thrill at the 2025 New York State Fair Step right up and dive into the excitement! From heart-pounding thrill rides to fun-filled attractions for the whole family, the New York State Fair’s Midway has something for everyone. Take a look through our complete gallery showcasing every ride that’s spinning, soaring, and sliding its way into your fair experience this year. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Ride Prices

Unlimited Wristbands: Grab your tickets by August 20 at noon and pay 30 bucks. After August 20 prices go up to $37 on weekdays and $47 on weekends.

Mega Pass - Ride all day, every day of the fair for $97 ($101.20 with fees) through August 20.

Or, you can buy individual tickets—just keep in mind that each ride needs a different number of tickets to get on.

8 credits for $12

28 credits for $35

50 credits for $50

The Midway will be open from 11 AM to 11 PM daily, except on Labor Day, Monday, September 1, when it will close at 9 PM.

MarkTantrum/Think Stock

2025 New York State Fair

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

Admission & Parking Prices

Admission: Tickets are $8 each. Anyone 65 years old and older, and children 12 years old and under get in for free.

Frequent Fairgoer: Tickets are available for a $25 but must be purchased online. This allows you to enter The Fair once a day, every day.

Parking: $12 per vehicle in any of the Fair’s public lots.

Credit - New York State Fair

Trams & Shuttles

Trams will run continuously, stopping at 10 stops from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.

Dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10, to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building will also run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM each day.

The Fair starts Wednesday, August 20, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 1. All concerts are included in the price of admission.