With the New York State Fair just around the corner, Wade Shows is kicking things off with a one-day-only flash sale you won’t want to miss.

You can score the lowest price of the season on single-day Midway tickets on Monday, July 28 only.

“Ride All Day” wristbands will be just $24 plus fees during the flash sale—that’s nearly half price. These wristbands let you ride any ride, as many times as you want, on any one day during The Fair’s 13-day run.

“We’re excited to help fairgoers save on summer fun,” said Fair Director Julie LaFave. “With more rides, more thrills, and more ways to make memories, this year’s Midway is going to be amazing.”

Credit-Sebastian Davenport-Handley/unsplash Credit-Sebastian Davenport-Handley/unsplash loading...

Mega Pass

Want unlimited rides every day? The Mega Pass is for you—but it’s only available in advance. Grab it between July 29 and August 19, and pick it up at the Wade Shows trailer by Gate 4 starting August 16.

READ MORE: Popular NYS Fairgrounds Restaurant Shuts Down For Good

Flash Sale “Ride All Day” Wristbands: $26.01 per pass ($24 pass, $1.25 e-ticket convenience fee, and 3 percent credit card fee);

“Ride All Day” Wristbands: $30.13 per pass ($28 pass, $1.25 e-ticket convenience fee, and 3 percent credit card fee);

Mega Pass: $101.20 per pass ($97 pass, $1.25 for e-ticket convenience fee, 3 percent credit card fee)

Ride passes must be purchased at nysfair.ny.gov/midway.

MarkTantrum/Think Stock MarkTantrum/Think Stock loading...

Wacky Wednesday

Missed the flash sale? Don’t worry—discounted Midway tickets and wristbands will still be available online starting Tuesday, July 29 through August 19. “Ride All Day” wristbands will go for $28 plus fees, which still beats Fair-time prices ($37 on weekdays, $47 on weekends).

To kick off the Fair, “Wacky Wednesday” single-day wristbands will be available for $30 on both opening day August 20 and Wednesday, August 27 – a $7 weekday savings.

Get our free mobile app

The Midway will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, except on Labor Day, Monday, September 1, when it will close at 9 p.m.

The Fair starts Wednesday, August 20, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 1. All live concerts in Chevy Court and Suburban Park are included in the price of admission.