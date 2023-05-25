Want To Work at NYS Fair This Summer? Hundreds of Jobs Available

Want to work at the New York State Fair this summer? Hundreds of jobs are available.

It takes hundreds of staff to make the 13 days of the New York State Fair run smoothly. You can apply for one of several different positions.

Guest Relations

Security

Safety and Transportation (Tram Conductors)

Superintendents for Talent Showcase Youth talent show

Work hours, rate of pay, and duration of employment vary per assignment, and certain positions may be needed before the Fair begins.

“We’ve all heard the adage that ‘many hands make light work.’ We are so grateful every year to have about 1,600 community members step up to help our team throw one of the biggest, most fun events in New York State,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey.

Additional Opportunities

There are additional opportunities available for anyone interested in Grounds and Restroom Cleaning. Positions are available for a variety of roles in shifts including daytime, evening, and overnight from August 19 through September 8, 2023.

Parking jobs will be available as the fair draws closer.

If you are interested in any of the open positions you are encouraged to complete an online application. If you have any questions you can reach out to Human Resources at recruitment@agriculture.ny.gov.

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 23 through Labor Day, Monday, September 4.

