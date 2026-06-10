Want to Work at the NYS Fair?

The New York State Fair is looking for hundreds of temporary employees for the 13-day run. If you’ve ever wanted to be part of the action, this is your chance.

The Fair runs August 26 through September 7 and brings in huge crowds every year for food, entertainment, agriculture, competitions, and everything in between.

What You’d Be Part Of

This isn’t just a summer job—it’s helping run one of New York’s biggest annual events.

The Fair showcases everything from livestock, horses, and dairy cattle to honey, maple syrup, produce, wine, and more. It also features youth competitions in robotics, talent, sports, and agriculture.

In short, it’s part farm show, part festival, and nonstop activity for nearly two weeks.

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Positions Available

There are a wide variety of temporary roles across the fairgrounds, including:

Agriculture staff working directly with animals in barns and exhibits.

Guest Relations and Ticket Takers helping welcome visitors, answer questions, and scan tickets at entrances.

Safety and Bag Check staff assisting with guest flow and security at entry points (some roles require specific certifications or security training).

Tram Drivers and Conductors helping transport guests around the fairgrounds.

Sensory Room staff supporting inclusive spaces for guests who need a calmer environment.

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Merchandise staff selling official NYS Fair gear and handling transactions and inventory.

Camping staff assisting guests staying on-site with check-ins and campground support.

Potato Booth staff serving one of the Fair’s most iconic food stops while handling customer service and payments.

Event staff helping coordinate entertainment, activities, and special programming across the Fair.

Chevy Court Security working concert areas with required licensing or approved experience.

Every Free Concert at the 2026 NYS Fair Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

How to Apply

These are fast-paced, hands-on roles that help make the Fair run smoothly from open to close. Work can include long days, outdoor conditions, and lots of interaction with guests—but also being part of a major New York tradition.

Flexible scheduling and full-time options are available depending on the department.

If you’re looking for a temporary job with energy, variety, and a front-row seat to one of New York’s biggest summer events, now’s the time to apply.