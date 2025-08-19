Ultimate 2025 New York State Fair Food Guide
The New York State Fair is back, and so is the real star of the show—the food.
From deep-fried everything to new wild creations you didn’t know you needed, this year’s vendors are serving up flavors as big and bold as the Fair itself.
Here’s a taste of what you’ll find.
1911 Established
Hard cider, spirits & wine, NYS craft beer, CBD/Cannabis beverages
546 Chicken and Waffles
Maple bacon poutine, vegan choices
Al Forno Ferruzza
Pizza by the slice
Alivero’s
Hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, breakfast, cotton candy, ice cream
Alteri's La Bella Dolce Gelateria
Gelato in a variety of flavors, vegan-friendly sorbet
Amish Baking Co.
Donuts (special flavor this year), soft pretzels
Ashley Lynn Winery
Wine slushies, wine milkshakes, wine ice cream
Bacon Bomb / Mexican Street Corn
Bacon Bomb sandwich, pulled pork nachos, BBQ turkey leg, grilled corn, Mexican street corn
Basilio Italian Sausage
Sausage sandwiches, steak/chicken sandwiches, meatball subs, pasta, chicken riggies, fries, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders
Bavarian Nuts
Roasted nuts, butter toffee almonds, pecans, cashews, peanuts
Be Berries
Chocolate-covered strawberries & bananas, bubble waffles, toppings with pistachio/Lotus
Big G’s Food Service
Cajun bourbon chicken, crab cakes, crawfish boil, turkey legs, cowboy nachos, shrimp buckets, smashburgers
Big Kahuna
Greek gyros, falafel, gyro salads, fried veggies, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, egg rolls
Big Kahuna’s Sausage
Italian sausage, Philly steak, bacon cheddar steak sandwich, corn dogs, burgers, chicken fingers
Birria Quesa Tacos
Tacos, quesadillas, burritos
Boba Tea
Bubble tea, smoothies, shaved ice, handcrafted lemonades
Bold Coast Lobster Co.
Lobster rolls
Bosco’s at The Fair
Wine slushies, beer, cider, spirits, coffee, breakfast food, burgers, nachos, wraps, pizza, ice cream
Bowl of Dough
Edible cookie dough, ice cream, frozen cookie dough sandwiches
Brazilian Bowls
Steak on a stick, chicken/shrimp bowls, açaí & dragon fruit bowls
Butcher Boys
Steak sandwiches, Italian sausage, gyros, fresh salads
Candyland Warehouse
Candy maze with 800+ candies, chocolates, fruits, nuts
Cappy Cones
Ice cream, milkshakes, floats, sundaes, banana splits
Caramel Apple Sundae Ice Cream
Soft serve, caramel apple sundaes, frozen cheesecake on a stick
Chester’s Gators & Taters
Gator bites, ribbon fries, mac & cheese, corn dogs, chicken tenders
Chick-N-Que
Chicken & waffle kabobs, ostrich smashburger, black bean burger, frozen banana pudding taco
Chocolate Treat
Chocolate-dipped cheesecake, crepes, waffles, strawberries
Coco Bongos Coco Deck
Frozen cocktails, margaritas, lemonade
Country Corner
Burgers, hot dogs, chicken, chocolate-covered bacon
Cousins Maine Lobster
Maine & Connecticut lobster rolls, grilled cheese, tacos, chowder, lobster bisque
Dang’s Café
Wings, dumplings, crab rangoon, egg rolls
DeCapio Family
Cotton candy, candy apples, sno-cones
Doug’s Fish Fry
Fish sandwiches, scallops, shrimp, clams, chowder, mozzarella sticks
Edgemere Coffee
Espresso, lattes, cappuccinos, hot chocolate, chai, golden milk
Eggroll Love
Hand-rolled egg rolls, seafood shrimp fries
Elm Street Tacos
Tacos, quesadillas, burritos
Festival Foods
Sugar waffles, soft pretzels
Fresh Mex Mexican Grill & Lumpy’s
Wraps, chicken/steak/sausage/meatball sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs
Fried Specialties
Deep-fried Oreos, candy bars, bacon-wrapped Snickers/Twix, fried pickles, cheese curds, tenders & fries
Fun Time Foods Colossal Onion
Mac & cheese, deep-fried mac, tater tots, butterfly fries
Generations Concessions
Loaded mac & cheese, baked potatoes
Goldenkdog
Korean corn dogs (4 kinds), honey butter chicken fries
Goodway Bakery
Gluten-free sweets, cakes, cookies
Happy L Food
Bubble tea, smoothies, snow ice, tanghulu
Heidi Jo’s Jerky
Beef jerky, hot sauces, marinades
Henry’s Hen House
Jerk chicken, curry chicken, fried fish, BBQ ribs, mac & cheese, collard greens, beef patties
Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ
Smoked/stuffed turkey legs, BBQ sandwiches, soul rolls, crack-n-cheese bowls
Horan’s
Eggrolls, burgers, sausage, steak sandwiches, poutine, wings
Hot Chix Chicken
Specialty chicken sandwiches, tenders, chicken & waffles, loaded fries & mac
Integrity BBQ
Deep-fried turkey wings in 23 flavors (including chocolate!)
It’s A Utica Thing
Utica specialty foods, beverages & alcohol
Jack’s Fries / Tootsie’s Fried Dough / Piche’s Beignets
Fried dough, funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos & candy bars
Jim’s Frys / Jim’s Deep-Fried Tacos
Deep-fried tacos, pierogies, nachos, chicken fingers, pizza logs
Ji-Woo’s Korean Seoul Food
Steak & sausage sandwiches, burgers, salt potatoes, fried shrimp, ravioli, clams
JP Wilson Enterprise
Funnel cakes, fried dough, deep-fried Oreos & Twinkies
KiKi’s Authentic Greek Food
Gyros, rice bowls, salads, baklava
King David’s Gyro
Gyros, falafel, pita bowls, salads, dolmas
Kitchen Maid Candy
Taffy, fudge, cotton candy, candy apples
Kona Ice
Shaved ice with flavor choices
Kono Pizza Cone
Pizza cones (cheese, pepperoni, buffalo), Nutella & cannoli cones
Las Delicias Restaurant
Tacos, walking tacos, vegan tacos, empanadas, stew chicken, rice
Las Gringas Mexican Food
Street tacos, nachos, churros, burrito bowls, fried plantains
Lawrence & Perry Barbeque
Deep-fried ribs in multiple flavors
Limp Lizard Country BBQ
Smoked wings, brisket, walking tacos, smashed potatoes
Ma & Pa’s
Fries, chicken tenders, bacon cheese fries, fried pickles
Merritt Estate Winery
Wine & slushies
Montezuma Winery
Wine & slushies
Moose Joose Slush
Frozen slush drinks
Munjeds
Vegan shakes, dairy-free, nut-free options
Nancy’s Fried Dough
Funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos, cheesecake chimichangas
Normant’s Salt Water Taffy
11 flavors of taffy
Otter Creek Winery
Wine & slushies
Oyster Party
Lobster rolls, shrimp, caviar
Papas Pizza
Pizza, meatballs, salads, pretzels, nachos
Paradise
Alcoholic beverages
Pats Wraps & Rice Bowls
Wraps, rice bowls, quesadillas, blooming onions
Petu Haitian Soul Food
Codfish, conch, griot pork, black rice, red snapper
Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips / Big Dough Productions / The Cookie Jar
Sirloin tip dinners, elephant ears, fried Oreos
Polar Bear Concessions
Ice cream, frozen bananas, cheesecake, sundaes, floats
Porky’s Pork Palace
Pulled pork, brisket, turkey legs, BBQ sundaes
Poutine Gourmet
Poutines with bacon cheeseburger, taco, chicken ranch & more
P-Z-O’s
Sandwiches, burgers, pizza, spaghetti
Recess Coffee
Coffee, espresso, milkshakes, breakfast sandwiches
Russell’s Concessions
Corn dogs, funnel cakes, nachos
Santillo’s
Italian sausage, Philly steak, burgers, chicken fingers, corn dogs
Sarita’s Food
Empanadas, mac & cheese, quesadillas, churros, rice & beans
SaucyBao
Asian bao buns with sauces
Scotty’s Tater Twisters / Pickle Factory
Specialty pickles, fried potatoes on a stick
Shamrock
Reuben eggrolls, pork wings, clams, chili, cheese curds, mac & cheese
Sip It
Lotus energy drinks
Smash Shack
Smash burgers
Soul Brother Tacos
Creative taco varieties
Stephen’s Greek Cuisine
Greek sandwiches, salads, breakfast
Sterling Creek General Store
Cheeses, cured meats, candy, pickles
Stix & Things
Turkey legs, gator, kangaroo, shark, elk, exotic jerky
Suds Factory Courtside Grill
Food, beer, wine & liquor
Sweetie Bloomers
Blooming onions, pizza logs, fried veggies
Tadros Pastries
Waffle sundaes, cream puffs, eclairs, half moons
Tater Tot Heaven
Loaded tater tots
Thai Flavor
Fried rice, spring rolls
The Bake Lab
Cookies & cookie dough
The Baked Potato Express
Loaded baked potatoes
The Cheese Curd Shack
Wisconsin fried cheese curds
The Eatery Pub
Wine, beer, spirits, frozen drinks
The Saucy Sandwich
A wide range of sandwiches
Thousand Islands Winery
Wine & slushies
Three Brothers Wineries & Estates
Craft beer, cider, wine & slushies
Tikki Turtle
Home fries, pizza, pulled pork, burgers, pickle sandwiches
Tommy C’s
Lobster rolls, bacon scallops, fried ravioli, fried PBJ, hot beef sundae
Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
Wood-fired pizzas, wings
Tropical Delights
Smoothies, Dole Whip in pineapples
Tully’s Good Times
Beer, wine, liquor
Twin Trees Pizza
Pizza, wings, burgers
West End Bar & Grille
Burgers, Philly steak, BBQ pork sandwich, mac & cheese
Wild Bill’s Curly Fries
Curly fries in many flavors
Wrap N Roll
Wraps & fries
See the full vendor list at the New York State Fair website.
The fair runs from Wednesday, August 20 through Monday, September 1.
