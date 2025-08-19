Ultimate 2025 New York State Fair Food Guide

Ultimate 2025 New York State Fair Food Guide

Credit - Canva/NYS Fair

The New York State Fair is back, and so is the real star of the show—the food.

From deep-fried everything to new wild creations you didn’t know you needed, this year’s vendors are serving up flavors as big and bold as the Fair itself.

Here’s a taste of what you’ll find.

1911 Established
Hard cider, spirits & wine, NYS craft beer, CBD/Cannabis beverages

546 Chicken and Waffles

546 Chicken and Waffles
Maple bacon poutine, vegan choices

Al Forno Ferruzza
Pizza by the slice

Alivero’s
Hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, breakfast, cotton candy, ice cream

Alteri's La Bella Dolce Gelateria
Gelato in a variety of flavors, vegan-friendly sorbet

Amish Baking Co.
Donuts (special flavor this year), soft pretzels

Ashley Lynn Winery
Wine slushies, wine milkshakes, wine ice cream

Bacon Bomb / Mexican Street Corn
Bacon Bomb sandwich, pulled pork nachos, BBQ turkey leg, grilled corn, Mexican street corn

Basilio Italian Sausage
Sausage sandwiches, steak/chicken sandwiches, meatball subs, pasta, chicken riggies, fries, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders

Bavarian Nuts
Roasted nuts, butter toffee almonds, pecans, cashews, peanuts

Be Berries
Chocolate-covered strawberries & bananas, bubble waffles, toppings with pistachio/Lotus

Be Berries

Big G’s Food Service
Cajun bourbon chicken, crab cakes, crawfish boil, turkey legs, cowboy nachos, shrimp buckets, smashburgers

Big Kahuna
Greek gyros, falafel, gyro salads, fried veggies, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, egg rolls

Big Kahuna’s Sausage
Italian sausage, Philly steak, bacon cheddar steak sandwich, corn dogs, burgers, chicken fingers

Birria Quesa Tacos
Tacos, quesadillas, burritos

Boba Tea
Bubble tea, smoothies, shaved ice, handcrafted lemonades

Bold Coast Lobster Co.
Lobster rolls

Bosco’s at The Fair
Wine slushies, beer, cider, spirits, coffee, breakfast food, burgers, nachos, wraps, pizza, ice cream

Bowl of Dough
Edible cookie dough, ice cream, frozen cookie dough sandwiches

Brazilian Bowls
Steak on a stick, chicken/shrimp bowls, açaí & dragon fruit bowls

Butcher Boys
Steak sandwiches, Italian sausage, gyros, fresh salads

Butcher Boys

Candyland Warehouse
Candy maze with 800+ candies, chocolates, fruits, nuts

Cappy Cones
Ice cream, milkshakes, floats, sundaes, banana splits

Caramel Apple Sundae Ice Cream
Soft serve, caramel apple sundaes, frozen cheesecake on a stick

Chester’s Gators & Taters
Gator bites, ribbon fries, mac & cheese, corn dogs, chicken tenders

Chick-N-Que
Chicken & waffle kabobs, ostrich smashburger, black bean burger, frozen banana pudding taco

Chocolate Treat
Chocolate-dipped cheesecake, crepes, waffles, strawberries

Coco Bongos Coco Deck
Frozen cocktails, margaritas, lemonade

Country Corner
Burgers, hot dogs, chicken, chocolate-covered bacon

Cousins Maine Lobster
Maine & Connecticut lobster rolls, grilled cheese, tacos, chowder, lobster bisque

Dang’s Café
Wings, dumplings, crab rangoon, egg rolls

DeCapio Family
Cotton candy, candy apples, sno-cones

Doug’s Fish Fry
Fish sandwiches, scallops, shrimp, clams, chowder, mozzarella sticks

Edgemere Coffee
Espresso, lattes, cappuccinos, hot chocolate, chai, golden milk

Eggroll Love
Hand-rolled egg rolls, seafood shrimp fries

Elm Street Tacos
Tacos, quesadillas, burritos

Festival Foods
Sugar waffles, soft pretzels

Fresh Mex Mexican Grill & Lumpy’s
Wraps, chicken/steak/sausage/meatball sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs

Fried Specialties
Deep-fried Oreos, candy bars, bacon-wrapped Snickers/Twix, fried pickles, cheese curds, tenders & fries

Fun Time Foods Colossal Onion
Mac & cheese, deep-fried mac, tater tots, butterfly fries

Generations Concessions
Loaded mac & cheese, baked potatoes

Goldenkdog
Korean corn dogs (4 kinds), honey butter chicken fries

Goodway Bakery
Gluten-free sweets, cakes, cookies

Happy L Food
Bubble tea, smoothies, snow ice, tanghulu

Heidi Jo’s Jerky
Beef jerky, hot sauces, marinades

Henry’s Hen House
Jerk chicken, curry chicken, fried fish, BBQ ribs, mac & cheese, collard greens, beef patties

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ
Smoked/stuffed turkey legs, BBQ sandwiches, soul rolls, crack-n-cheese bowls

Horan’s
Eggrolls, burgers, sausage, steak sandwiches, poutine, wings

Hot Chix Chicken
Specialty chicken sandwiches, tenders, chicken & waffles, loaded fries & mac

Integrity BBQ
Deep-fried turkey wings in 23 flavors (including chocolate!)

Integrity BBQ

It’s A Utica Thing
Utica specialty foods, beverages & alcohol

Jack’s Fries / Tootsie’s Fried Dough / Piche’s Beignets
Fried dough, funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos & candy bars

Jim’s Frys / Jim’s Deep-Fried Tacos
Deep-fried tacos, pierogies, nachos, chicken fingers, pizza logs

Ji-Woo’s Korean Seoul Food
Steak & sausage sandwiches, burgers, salt potatoes, fried shrimp, ravioli, clams

JP Wilson Enterprise
Funnel cakes, fried dough, deep-fried Oreos & Twinkies

KiKi’s Authentic Greek Food
Gyros, rice bowls, salads, baklava

King David’s Gyro
Gyros, falafel, pita bowls, salads, dolmas

Kitchen Maid Candy
Taffy, fudge, cotton candy, candy apples

Kona Ice
Shaved ice with flavor choices

Kono Pizza Cone
Pizza cones (cheese, pepperoni, buffalo), Nutella & cannoli cones

Las Delicias Restaurant
Tacos, walking tacos, vegan tacos, empanadas, stew chicken, rice

Las Gringas Mexican Food
Street tacos, nachos, churros, burrito bowls, fried plantains

Lawrence & Perry Barbeque
Deep-fried ribs in multiple flavors

Limp Lizard Country BBQ
Smoked wings, brisket, walking tacos, smashed potatoes

Ma & Pa’s
Fries, chicken tenders, bacon cheese fries, fried pickles

Merritt Estate Winery
Wine & slushies

Montezuma Winery
Wine & slushies

Moose Joose Slush
Frozen slush drinks

Munjeds
Vegan shakes, dairy-free, nut-free options

Nancy’s Fried Dough
Funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos, cheesecake chimichangas

Normant’s Salt Water Taffy
11 flavors of taffy

Otter Creek Winery
Wine & slushies

Oyster Party
Lobster rolls, shrimp, caviar

Papas Pizza
Pizza, meatballs, salads, pretzels, nachos

Paradise
Alcoholic beverages

Pats Wraps & Rice Bowls
Wraps, rice bowls, quesadillas, blooming onions

Petu Haitian Soul Food
Codfish, conch, griot pork, black rice, red snapper

Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips / Big Dough Productions / The Cookie Jar
Sirloin tip dinners, elephant ears, fried Oreos

Polar Bear Concessions
Ice cream, frozen bananas, cheesecake, sundaes, floats

Porky’s Pork Palace
Pulled pork, brisket, turkey legs, BBQ sundaes

Poutine Gourmet
Poutines with bacon cheeseburger, taco, chicken ranch & more

P-Z-O’s
Sandwiches, burgers, pizza, spaghetti

Recess Coffee
Coffee, espresso, milkshakes, breakfast sandwiches

Russell’s Concessions
Corn dogs, funnel cakes, nachos

Santillo’s
Italian sausage, Philly steak, burgers, chicken fingers, corn dogs

Sarita’s Food
Empanadas, mac & cheese, quesadillas, churros, rice & beans

SaucyBao
Asian bao buns with sauces

Scotty’s Tater Twisters / Pickle Factory
Specialty pickles, fried potatoes on a stick

Shamrock
Reuben eggrolls, pork wings, clams, chili, cheese curds, mac & cheese

Sip It
Lotus energy drinks

Smash Shack
Smash burgers

Soul Brother Tacos
Creative taco varieties

Stephen’s Greek Cuisine
Greek sandwiches, salads, breakfast

Sterling Creek General Store
Cheeses, cured meats, candy, pickles

Stix & Things
Turkey legs, gator, kangaroo, shark, elk, exotic jerky

Suds Factory Courtside Grill
Food, beer, wine & liquor

Sweetie Bloomers
Blooming onions, pizza logs, fried veggies

Tadros Pastries
Waffle sundaes, cream puffs, eclairs, half moons

Tater Tot Heaven
Loaded tater tots

Thai Flavor
Fried rice, spring rolls

The Bake Lab
Cookies & cookie dough

The Baked Potato Express
Loaded baked potatoes

The Cheese Curd Shack
Wisconsin fried cheese curds

The Eatery Pub
Wine, beer, spirits, frozen drinks

The Saucy Sandwich
A wide range of sandwiches

Thousand Islands Winery
Wine & slushies

Three Brothers Wineries & Estates
Craft beer, cider, wine & slushies

Tikki Turtle
Home fries, pizza, pulled pork, burgers, pickle sandwiches

Tommy C’s
Lobster rolls, bacon scallops, fried ravioli, fried PBJ, hot beef sundae

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
Wood-fired pizzas, wings

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza

Tropical Delights
Smoothies, Dole Whip in pineapples

Tully’s Good Times
Beer, wine, liquor

Twin Trees Pizza
Pizza, wings, burgers

West End Bar & Grille
Burgers, Philly steak, BBQ pork sandwich, mac & cheese

Wild Bill’s Curly Fries
Curly fries in many flavors

Wrap N Roll
Wraps & fries

See the full vendor list at the New York State Fair website.

The fair runs from Wednesday, August 20 through Monday, September 1.

