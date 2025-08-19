The New York State Fair is back, and so is the real star of the show—the food.

From deep-fried everything to new wild creations you didn’t know you needed, this year’s vendors are serving up flavors as big and bold as the Fair itself.

Here’s a taste of what you’ll find.

1911 Established

Hard cider, spirits & wine, NYS craft beer, CBD/Cannabis beverages

546 Chicken and Waffles

Maple bacon poutine, vegan choices

Al Forno Ferruzza

Pizza by the slice

Alivero’s

Hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, breakfast, cotton candy, ice cream

Alteri's La Bella Dolce Gelateria

Gelato in a variety of flavors, vegan-friendly sorbet

Amish Baking Co.

Donuts (special flavor this year), soft pretzels

Ashley Lynn Winery

Wine slushies, wine milkshakes, wine ice cream

Bacon Bomb / Mexican Street Corn

Bacon Bomb sandwich, pulled pork nachos, BBQ turkey leg, grilled corn, Mexican street corn

Basilio Italian Sausage

Sausage sandwiches, steak/chicken sandwiches, meatball subs, pasta, chicken riggies, fries, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders

Bavarian Nuts

Roasted nuts, butter toffee almonds, pecans, cashews, peanuts

Be Berries

Chocolate-covered strawberries & bananas, bubble waffles, toppings with pistachio/Lotus

Big G’s Food Service

Cajun bourbon chicken, crab cakes, crawfish boil, turkey legs, cowboy nachos, shrimp buckets, smashburgers

Big Kahuna

Greek gyros, falafel, gyro salads, fried veggies, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, egg rolls

Big Kahuna’s Sausage

Italian sausage, Philly steak, bacon cheddar steak sandwich, corn dogs, burgers, chicken fingers

Birria Quesa Tacos

Tacos, quesadillas, burritos

Boba Tea

Bubble tea, smoothies, shaved ice, handcrafted lemonades

Bold Coast Lobster Co.

Lobster rolls

Bosco’s at The Fair

Wine slushies, beer, cider, spirits, coffee, breakfast food, burgers, nachos, wraps, pizza, ice cream

Bowl of Dough

Edible cookie dough, ice cream, frozen cookie dough sandwiches

Brazilian Bowls

Steak on a stick, chicken/shrimp bowls, açaí & dragon fruit bowls

Butcher Boys

Steak sandwiches, Italian sausage, gyros, fresh salads

Candyland Warehouse

Candy maze with 800+ candies, chocolates, fruits, nuts

Cappy Cones

Ice cream, milkshakes, floats, sundaes, banana splits

Caramel Apple Sundae Ice Cream

Soft serve, caramel apple sundaes, frozen cheesecake on a stick

Chester’s Gators & Taters

Gator bites, ribbon fries, mac & cheese, corn dogs, chicken tenders

Chick-N-Que

Chicken & waffle kabobs, ostrich smashburger, black bean burger, frozen banana pudding taco

Chocolate Treat

Chocolate-dipped cheesecake, crepes, waffles, strawberries

Coco Bongos Coco Deck

Frozen cocktails, margaritas, lemonade

Country Corner

Burgers, hot dogs, chicken, chocolate-covered bacon

Cousins Maine Lobster

Maine & Connecticut lobster rolls, grilled cheese, tacos, chowder, lobster bisque

Dang’s Café

Wings, dumplings, crab rangoon, egg rolls

DeCapio Family

Cotton candy, candy apples, sno-cones

Doug’s Fish Fry

Fish sandwiches, scallops, shrimp, clams, chowder, mozzarella sticks

Edgemere Coffee

Espresso, lattes, cappuccinos, hot chocolate, chai, golden milk

Eggroll Love

Hand-rolled egg rolls, seafood shrimp fries

Elm Street Tacos

Tacos, quesadillas, burritos

Festival Foods

Sugar waffles, soft pretzels

Fresh Mex Mexican Grill & Lumpy’s

Wraps, chicken/steak/sausage/meatball sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs

Fried Specialties

Deep-fried Oreos, candy bars, bacon-wrapped Snickers/Twix, fried pickles, cheese curds, tenders & fries

Fun Time Foods Colossal Onion

Mac & cheese, deep-fried mac, tater tots, butterfly fries

Generations Concessions

Loaded mac & cheese, baked potatoes

Goldenkdog

Korean corn dogs (4 kinds), honey butter chicken fries

Goodway Bakery

Gluten-free sweets, cakes, cookies

Happy L Food

Bubble tea, smoothies, snow ice, tanghulu

Heidi Jo’s Jerky

Beef jerky, hot sauces, marinades

Henry’s Hen House

Jerk chicken, curry chicken, fried fish, BBQ ribs, mac & cheese, collard greens, beef patties

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ

Smoked/stuffed turkey legs, BBQ sandwiches, soul rolls, crack-n-cheese bowls

Horan’s

Eggrolls, burgers, sausage, steak sandwiches, poutine, wings

Hot Chix Chicken

Specialty chicken sandwiches, tenders, chicken & waffles, loaded fries & mac

Integrity BBQ

Deep-fried turkey wings in 23 flavors (including chocolate!)

It’s A Utica Thing

Utica specialty foods, beverages & alcohol

Jack’s Fries / Tootsie’s Fried Dough / Piche’s Beignets

Fried dough, funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos & candy bars

Jim’s Frys / Jim’s Deep-Fried Tacos

Deep-fried tacos, pierogies, nachos, chicken fingers, pizza logs

Ji-Woo’s Korean Seoul Food

Steak & sausage sandwiches, burgers, salt potatoes, fried shrimp, ravioli, clams

JP Wilson Enterprise

Funnel cakes, fried dough, deep-fried Oreos & Twinkies

KiKi’s Authentic Greek Food

Gyros, rice bowls, salads, baklava

King David’s Gyro

Gyros, falafel, pita bowls, salads, dolmas

Kitchen Maid Candy

Taffy, fudge, cotton candy, candy apples

Kona Ice

Shaved ice with flavor choices

Kono Pizza Cone

Pizza cones (cheese, pepperoni, buffalo), Nutella & cannoli cones

Las Delicias Restaurant

Tacos, walking tacos, vegan tacos, empanadas, stew chicken, rice

Las Gringas Mexican Food

Street tacos, nachos, churros, burrito bowls, fried plantains

Lawrence & Perry Barbeque

Deep-fried ribs in multiple flavors

Limp Lizard Country BBQ

Smoked wings, brisket, walking tacos, smashed potatoes

Ma & Pa’s

Fries, chicken tenders, bacon cheese fries, fried pickles

Merritt Estate Winery

Wine & slushies

Montezuma Winery

Wine & slushies

Moose Joose Slush

Frozen slush drinks

Munjeds

Vegan shakes, dairy-free, nut-free options

Nancy’s Fried Dough

Funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos, cheesecake chimichangas

Normant’s Salt Water Taffy

11 flavors of taffy

Otter Creek Winery

Wine & slushies

Oyster Party

Lobster rolls, shrimp, caviar

Papas Pizza

Pizza, meatballs, salads, pretzels, nachos

Paradise

Alcoholic beverages

Pats Wraps & Rice Bowls

Wraps, rice bowls, quesadillas, blooming onions

Petu Haitian Soul Food

Codfish, conch, griot pork, black rice, red snapper

Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips / Big Dough Productions / The Cookie Jar

Sirloin tip dinners, elephant ears, fried Oreos

Polar Bear Concessions

Ice cream, frozen bananas, cheesecake, sundaes, floats

Porky’s Pork Palace

Pulled pork, brisket, turkey legs, BBQ sundaes

Poutine Gourmet

Poutines with bacon cheeseburger, taco, chicken ranch & more

P-Z-O’s

Sandwiches, burgers, pizza, spaghetti

Recess Coffee

Coffee, espresso, milkshakes, breakfast sandwiches

Russell’s Concessions

Corn dogs, funnel cakes, nachos

Santillo’s

Italian sausage, Philly steak, burgers, chicken fingers, corn dogs

Sarita’s Food

Empanadas, mac & cheese, quesadillas, churros, rice & beans

SaucyBao

Asian bao buns with sauces

Scotty’s Tater Twisters / Pickle Factory

Specialty pickles, fried potatoes on a stick

Shamrock

Reuben eggrolls, pork wings, clams, chili, cheese curds, mac & cheese

Sip It

Lotus energy drinks

Smash Shack

Smash burgers

Soul Brother Tacos

Creative taco varieties

Stephen’s Greek Cuisine

Greek sandwiches, salads, breakfast

Sterling Creek General Store

Cheeses, cured meats, candy, pickles

Stix & Things

Turkey legs, gator, kangaroo, shark, elk, exotic jerky

Suds Factory Courtside Grill

Food, beer, wine & liquor

Sweetie Bloomers

Blooming onions, pizza logs, fried veggies

Tadros Pastries

Waffle sundaes, cream puffs, eclairs, half moons

Tater Tot Heaven

Loaded tater tots

Thai Flavor

Fried rice, spring rolls

The Bake Lab

Cookies & cookie dough

The Baked Potato Express

Loaded baked potatoes

The Cheese Curd Shack

Wisconsin fried cheese curds

The Eatery Pub

Wine, beer, spirits, frozen drinks

The Saucy Sandwich

A wide range of sandwiches

Thousand Islands Winery

Wine & slushies

Three Brothers Wineries & Estates

Craft beer, cider, wine & slushies

Tikki Turtle

Home fries, pizza, pulled pork, burgers, pickle sandwiches

Tommy C’s

Lobster rolls, bacon scallops, fried ravioli, fried PBJ, hot beef sundae

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza

Wood-fired pizzas, wings

Tropical Delights

Smoothies, Dole Whip in pineapples

Tully’s Good Times

Beer, wine, liquor

Twin Trees Pizza

Pizza, wings, burgers

West End Bar & Grille

Burgers, Philly steak, BBQ pork sandwich, mac & cheese

Wild Bill’s Curly Fries

Curly fries in many flavors

Wrap N Roll

Wraps & fries

See the full vendor list at the New York State Fair website.

The fair runs from Wednesday, August 20 through Monday, September 1.

