Get Into New York State Fair For Less! Discounted Tickets for One Day Only

It's almost fair time and you can get into one of the biggest in the country for less. But only for one day.

The New York State Fair is offering a one-day, online-only flash sale for discounted admission tickets. There's a limited supply of only 10,000 that will be on a first come first serve basis.

“The Great New York State Fair is loaded with value as we’re all trying to find creative ways to make every dollar count this summer,” said Interim Fair Director Julie LaFave.

Tickets Only, No Parking

$6 tickets will be available on Thursday, June 20 starting at 9:00 AM at NYSFair.ny.gov only. There's a 4 ticket per person limit. If you wait, you'll be paying $8 for admission, an increase from last year. Those tickets will go on sale soon.

Anyone 12 and under or 65 and older will be admitted to the fair for free.

Parking and tickets for rides on the Midway will go on sale in the coming weeks and is not part of the flash sale.

Free Concerts with Fair Admission

The Great New York State Fair is one of the most affordable state fair in the country. For $8, or $6 during the flash sale, you can enjoy the famous butter and sand sculptures, tons of entertainment and more than 35 free concerts at Chevy Court and Suburban Park.

NYS Fair Wraps Up Summer

The New York State Fair is the wrap up of the summer season, running Wednesday, August 21 through Labor Day, Monday, September 2.

You can learn more about everything you can see and do at the 2024 Great New York State Fair at nysfair.ny.gov.

