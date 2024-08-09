New Acts, Fans Favorites at 2024 New York State Fair
Aerialists, jugglers, and robots...oh my! There's a full lineup of entertainment on the grounds of the New York State Fair this year.
Enjoy lots of fun and surprises at every turn during the 13-day fair in Syracuse, including a mix of new acts and fan favorites.
Nerveless Nocks
Nerveless Nocks will perform breathtaking aerial shows that will leave fairgoers in awe. Check out their world-famous finale that features a free fall plunge near Central Park. Daily shows will be held at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 5 PM.
Chalk Artist
Ally Walker Inks Chalk Artist transforms the ordinary into extraordinary. Watch the pavement come to life with whimsical creations and stunning masterpieces. Look for Ally Walker Inks’ designs throughout The Fairgrounds.
Groovy Guy Collins
“Groovy” Guy Collins, who started juggling on the streets of Paris when he was a teenager, is now an international street performer who has been featured on The Travel Channel.
Groovy Guy will perform three times each day August 21 through the 26.
Rock-It The Robot
Rock-It The Robot is back. This 9-foot gentle giant walks, talks, and rocks. He has a built-in sound system that helps him interact with fairgoers through conversation, song, and dance.
Rock-It will be between The Exposition Center and The Midway every day around 10:30 AM, 1:30PM and 4:30 PM.
Sea Lion Splash Show
The Sea Lion Splash Show is a highlight of the NYS Fair. Californian and South American Sea Lions provide education and entertainment during the 45-minute show.
Three shows are every day throughout the 13 day fair.
Hollywood Racing Pigs
Ham it up and squeal with delight during the Hollywood Racing Pigs races three times a day.
The Family Fun Zone is the place to be to check out the porky competitors, take in a Circus Show, and stroll through the Petting Zoo.
Fan Favorites Return
Steve Trash, Eco-Magician, Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, Bandaloni the One-Man Band, and the Birds of Prey exhibit all return for a jam-packed list of grounds entertainment.
“The Great New York State Fair is jam packed with value and fun for everyone,” said Fair Director Julie LaFave. “A ticket to The Fair includes access to world-renowned entertainers, global recording artists inside Chevy Court and at Suburban Park, and a front row seat to the very best of New York State’s award-winning agriculture.
Dinosaur Expedition
Step back in time to 65 million years ago as Dinosaur Expedition returns to The Exposition Center for all 13 days of The Fair.
60 dinosaurs ranging in size from babies to 35-foot mammoths will make fairgoers feel like they’ve been transported to prehistoric times.
There's daily fossil digs, story time, and plenty of selfie opportunities, during the Dinosaur Expedition, held every day from 10 AM through 9 PM.
Free with Admission
All the entertainment, including inside Suburban Park and Chevy Court are included in admission to The Fair that runs from August 21 through September 2.
Admission tickets – on sale now – are $8 for adults, and free for those who are 12 years old and younger, and ages 65 and older. Find all the details at NYSFair.ny.gov. There's even a map that shows everything going on every day at the New York State Fair.
