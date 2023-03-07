Move over Tyler Hubbard. Step aside, Chapel Hart. Make room for a different kind of music at the New York State Fair this summer.

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa’s Pig Adventure’s North American Tour is coming to Chevy Court. The #1 most streamed preschool show for children is being turned into a live musical experience with plenty of singing, dancing, games, and surprises.

Credit - New York State Fair Credit - New York State Fair loading...

Peppa Pig Adventure

Join Peppa and George on a camping trip with their school friends, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Daddy Pig will even drive the bus on the Chevy Court Stage on Saturday, August 26 at 1 PM.

“We know that Peppa Pig is pretty popular and has a very packed schedule, so when we heard that she had an opening in her calendar, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to introduce her to the Great New York State Fair. And, what better place to host an ‘outdoor adventure’ than the Fairgrounds?” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey.

Peppa Pig is just the first show for kids at the New York State Fair this summer. Another family fun act will be announced soon.

Free Chevy Concerts

Wednesday, August, 23: Chubby Checker - Chevy Court @ 1 PM

Thursday, August, 24: Theory of A Deadman - Chevy Park @ 8 PM

Saturday, August 26: Peppa Pig Live! Peppa’s Pig Adventure - Chevy Court @ 1 PM

Saturday, August 26: George Thorogood and the Destroyers - Chevy Park @ 8 PM

Monday, August, 28: Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone - Chevy Court @ 1 PM

Monday, August 28: REO Speedwagon - Chevy Park @ 8 PM

Tuesday, August, 29: Tommy James and the Shondells - Chevy Court @ 1 PM

Tuesday, August, 29: Tyler Hubbard - Chevy Park @ 8 PM

Tuesday, August 29: Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras - Chevy Court @ 6 PM

Wednesday, August 30: Chapel Hart - Chevy Court @ 6 PM

New York State Fair

The 2023 New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 23, through Monday, September 4.

All concerts at Chevy Park and Chevy Court are free with your $6 fair admission.

Learn more at NYSFair.ny.gov.