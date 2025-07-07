Not one. Not two. But three new acts have been added to the growing concert lineup at the Great New York State Fair

One will rock the Suburban Park stage while two tribute bands will perform at Chevy Court.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd are headed to Central New York as part of their 50th anniversary tour, bringing classics like “Freebird” and “Sweet Home Alabama” to the Suburban Park stage on Thursday, August 28 at 8 p.m.

With more than 60 albums, billions of streams, and a legacy that includes Hell House whiskey, Lynyrd Skynyrd continues to define Southern rock for fans of all ages.

“Lynyrd Skynyrd is behind some of the greatest, most recognizable songs in rock history,” said Fair Director Julie LaFave. “We’re thrilled to have them at the 2025 Fair — it’s going to be a singalong for the ages.”

Tribute Bands

Slippery When Wet – The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute will give The Fair a “not-so-bad name” on Chevy Court at 1 PM on Monday, August 25.

Formed in 2003 by Jason Morey — who kept getting asked, “Are you Jon Bon Jovi?” — this acclaimed tribute band has become the most successful Bon Jovi cover act in the country. Officially authorized by Bon Jovi themselves, the band has played over 2,100 shows across the U.S., headlined more than 60 Royal Caribbean cruises, and rocked the pregame of Super Bowl 48 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

They hold the title for the most attended and highest-grossing Bon Jovi tribute shows in the nation.

Tusk - Fleetwood Mac

Tusk, the Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute will be at Chevy Court at 1 PM on Wednesday, August 27.

What sets Tusk apart from other Fleetwood Mac tribute bands isn’t just their musical talent — it’s their deep love and respect for the original band, spot-on vocals, and authentic costuming.

The five founding members share a bond that goes back over 40 years. Two met on a Little League field, while two others first crossed paths in middle school band and stayed in step through high school. Over the decades, they’ve played together in everything from jam bands to alt-rock groups — building not just a band, but a family.

“These artists are truly masters of their craft – not only paying homage to some of the greatest songwriters and musicians of all time but putting on a fantastic show too," said LaFave.

2025 New York State Fair

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

Parking and Midway ride tickets are sold separately.

