It's almost New York State Fair time. When do tickets go on sale?

Admission, parking, and Midway tickets to enjoy all the rides are going on sale Tuesday, July 16 at 9 AM.

Your $8 admission ticket includes access to tons of free entertainment on the grounds and daily concerts at Chevy Court and Suburban Park. For $25 you can get the Frequent Fairgoer pass and attend every day. Admission is free for anyone 65 and older or 12 and under.

How to Buy Tickets

There are three different options to buy admission tickets and/or parking: online, on the phone, or in-person from August 21 through September 2.

Online: Admission tickets and parking passes will be available at NYSFair.ny.gov at 9:00 AM, Tuesday, July 16.

On the Phone: Call 1-800-514-3849 from 9 AM to 8 PM Monday through Saturday, and 12 PM to 8 PM on Sunday.

At the Gate: Kiosks will be available at all gates or electronic tickets.

Admission: $8.32 per ticket (with fees)

Frequent Fairgoer: $25.70 (with fees)

Parking: $12.41 per vehicle (with fees)

Parking Hours: The Orange lot opens at 9 AM. The Brown, Pink, and Gray lots open at 6 AM. The Willis Ave parking lot opens at 10 AM, but will only be accessible on weekends (August, 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, and September 1 and 2).

Fairgoers are being strongly encouraged to buy their admission tickets and parking passes before arriving.

“With close to 100,000 people in the vicinity of the Fairgrounds daily, purchasing in advance minimizes lines and helps to ensure fairgoers move through the gates as quickly as possible to experience all the fun that The Fair has to offer,” said Fair Director, Julie LaFave.

Midway Tickets

Advance tickets to the Midway will also go on sale July 16.

Ride All Day Wristbands: $31.25 per pass ($28 pass, $2 for funtag, $1.25 e-ticket convenience fee);

Mega Pass: $95 per pass ($90 pass, $2 for funtag, $3 for e-ticket convenience fee)

The Midway will be open from 11 AM to 11 PM except on Labor Day, Monday, September 2, when it will close at 9 PM.

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 21 through Labor Day, September 2.

