If you love exploring the great outdoors, New York State just rolled out an early holiday treat.

The 2027 Empire Pass is officially on sale, giving nature lovers unlimited day-use vehicle access to more than 250 state parks, historic sites, boat launches, and forest preserves from now through December 31, 2027.

Pricing Options and Renewal Perks

State officials are making it easier and slightly cheaper to get outside next year. A traditional physical pass costs $80, while eco-conscious visitors who opt for the digital pass via the NY State Parks Explorer app pay just $72.

Already have an Empire Pass from 2018 or later? Renewing online knocks $8 off the price, bringing your cost down to $72 and automatically reactivating your existing card by 6:00 a.m. the next morning.

Plus, passes aren't tied to a specific license plate, meaning you can easily share one with family or friends. For die-hard park fans, multi-season bundles ($205 for three years, $320 for five) and a $750 Lifetime Empire Passport are also up for grabs.

Access in Central New York

For Central New Yorkers, the pass is a golden ticket right in their own backyard.

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It unlocks day-use entry to 20 state parks across the region, ranging from the turquoise glacial waters of Green Lakes and the roaring 167-foot cascade at Chittenango Falls to sandy Lake Ontario shorelines at Selkirk Shores and Verona Beach.

History buffs also get vehicle entry to seven regional historic sites, including Fort Ontario, Oriskany Battlefield, and Cooperstown’s Hyde Hall.

How to Grab Yours Before the Holidays

Thinking about stuffing a stocking with a year of outdoor memories?

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Be sure to order physical cards online at shop.parks.ny.gov by December 14, 2026, to guarantee holiday delivery.

Before buying, New Yorkers aged 62 and older should remember they already enjoy free weekday park entry through the Golden Park Program simply by flashing their state ID at the gate.

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