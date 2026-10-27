When trick-or-treaters dump out their candy hauls every Halloween, few realize how many staple confections trace their roots back to New York State.

From world-famous bite-sized chocolates to micro-regional bakery treats, the Empire State has a rich, sweet history of candy innovation.

The Nationwide Mainstays

New York City was a powerhouse of confectionery innovation at the turn of the 20th century.

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In 1896, Brooklyn confectioner Leo Hirshfield invented the Tootsie Roll, crafting a chewy, non-melting chocolate treat named after his daughter’s nickname.

Brooklyn was also the birthplace of Mason Dots and licorice Crows, as well as Cella’s Chocolate Covered Cherries, which introduced the first 100% liquid-center cherry cordial in 1864.

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Meanwhile, in 1934, Charles Howard started blending floral-flavored treats in a Broadway loft, launching the classic Choward’s Violet Mints.

Upstate Traditions & Regional Delights

Moving Upstate, candy traditions took on a distinctly regional flare.

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Western New York became the epicenter of Sponge Candy, delicate, aerated caramelized sugar blocks drenched in milk or dark chocolate, pioneered by local chocolatiers over a century ago.

Right in Central New York, localized sweet traditions run deep.

Turkey Joints

Don't let the name fool you, these have nothing in common with the Thanksgiving feast, unless you cover you turkey with chocolate.

Originally created by the Nora Candy Shop on Doxtator Street in Rome, these retro ribbon-thin hard candies filled with chocolate and roasted sesame seeds resemble small turkey bones and have remained a nostalgic staple in local candy displays for decades.

Whether it’s a Tootsie Roll tossed in a trick-or-treat bag or a freshly frosted Halfmoon Cookie from a neighborhood bakery, New York State has been shaping America’s sweet tooth for well over a century.