The report card is in and Teachers in New York State have something to brag about.

A WalletHub study has placed the empire state near the top of a list of Best States for Teachers.

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The study looked at all 50 states plus the District of Columbia using around two dozen key metrics in two main categories: Opportunity & Competition and Academic & Work Environment.

And only one state topped New York.

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Why New York Ranks So High

While Washington State took the top spot this year overall, New York State dominated several sub-metrics, including ranking number 1 in the Academic & Work Environment category.

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New York State ranks number 1 in the country for average annual public school teacher salaries when adjusted for cost of living, averaging around $87K.

The state ranks number 1 for public school spending per student, shelling out upwards of $33,000 per pupil, outpacing most of the country.

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The state placed in the top 10 for several other categories:

Ranked #4 for teachers' income growth potential

Ranked #6 for favorable pupil-teacher ratios

Ranked #8 for overall school-system quality

New York State has some of the strongest tenure protections and legal structure for educators in the country.

And New York boasts the lowest teacher turnover rate in the nation.

Recent Historical Rankings

New York is a powerhouse in this study and almost always gets high rankings.

In 2025, New York State ranked number 4 overall.

Where New York Falls Short

The primary areas where New York occasionally loses points when it comes to center Opportunity & Competition.

This is due to high competition for jobs or higher pupil-to-teacher ratios in certain crowded suburban or urban districts.

For those curious, New Hampshire was the worst state according to the report.