How Bad Is New York At Oversharing On Social Media?

Let's be realistic: All of us spend too much time scrolling through social media. Across New York State, are residents guilty of oversharing?

A new study of people's social media habits has revealed interesting details. The Secure Data Recovery Research Team has found 88% of Americans think parents overshare their children on social media and 56% of Survey respondents have unfollowed someone for oversharing their controversial opinions, political views, and health issues.

Nowadays, pretty much everyone shares some part of their lives on social media. Whether it’s your mom posting a family update, your company sharing photos from the holiday party, or your neighbor sharing a video of their dog chasing a squirrel, social media is a great way to keep tabs on everyone and anyone."

Do New Yorkers Over Share On Social Media?

West Virginia, New Jersey, and Arkansas residents overshare the most on social media. Where does New York rank on that? Shockingly New York is the number 7 state that DOES NOT over share. Really?

Regardless of what state you live in, it’s likely that you know someone who posts a lot of themselves online, especially since 47% say they post on social media at least once per week. With Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter being the top platforms Americans post on, almost one in five say a stranger could learn intimate details about them from social media."

Aside from oversharing online, one of the other issues in today's world of smartphones is controversial Social Media Challenges. These are the most dangerous Online Trends according to this report.

