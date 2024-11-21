Prepare For Hazardous Travel As Snowstorm Hits New York

Get the snow shovels out and be prepared for tricky travel conditions if you live in the higher elevations. Heavy, wet snow is on the way in parts of New York State.

The meteorologist experts at the National Weather Service are calling for significant accumulating snow from Thursday afternoon (11/21/24) to Friday afternoon (11/22/24).

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for several counties - Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Bradford.

Periods of heavy snowfall rates, especially in the higher elevations are anticipated, creating potentially hazardous travel conditions.

Snowfall Totals

How much snow falls depends on the temperatures. The National Weather Service says a slight drop could result in major changes to the snowfall rates.

"Cold air will impact how much snow falls and accumulates."

The much needed rain falling over most of the area will change over to snow this afternoon south of the Thruway and in the Adirondacks.

The Utica/Rome area will see mainly rain with a few flakes mixed in. Not enough to accumulate and require snowblowers.

Windy Conditions & Possible Power Outages

It'll be windy. 10 to 15 mph winds are predicted for most locations. It could blow up to 30 MPH in Northeast Pennsylvania, Steuben County and portions of the Finger Lakes.

The heavy, wet snow may also cause power outages in the hardest hit areas.

Thanksgiving Storm

Once the first accumulating snow storm of the season moves out of the area, more is on the way for the week of Thanksgiving.

It's too early to tell where it'll hit or how much snow it'll bring. But the National Weather Service is keeping an eye on it and we'll keep you posted just in case you need to adjust holiday travel plans.

CNY Long Range Forecast

Thursday: Rain and snow. High near 37. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 8 PM. Low around 33. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday: Rain and snow likely before 9 AM, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers before 7 PM, then a chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Showers, mainly after 1 PM. High near 45.

Saturday Night: Showers. Low around 36.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. C

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday: A chance of showers after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. C

Tuesday Night: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

