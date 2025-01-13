You Can Now Buy A New York Ski Area Near Syracuse

If you've ever wanted to buy a ski area here in Upstate New York, you are now in luck. Well, if you have over $2.5 million lying around.

According to Powder.com, The Four Seasons Golf and Ski Center is for sale. This is located right near Syracuse.

This versatile property features 2.5 acres zoned RA 1 (allows for commercial)and 11 acres zoned for single-and two-family homes, with all public utilities already in place. Conveniently located near highways for easy access to surrounding areas and just under a mile from Green Lakes State Park, this site offers a perfect blend of accessibility and natural beauty.

According to a listing on LoopNet, the 13-and-a-half-acre property includes an express lift, snowmaking equipment, and a 4,700-square-foot retail space. The city of Syracuse is only minutes away from the ski area.

Founded in the late 1950s with a small driving range, The Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center has slowly upgraded its ski area infrastructure over the years. In the spring, summer, and fall, The Four Seasons Golf and Ski Center offers adventure golf, driving range, soccer, and batting cages. The ski area opened for the season in December of 2024, so it remains open during the sale.

Property has been operating as a Golf & Ski Center since the 1960's. Has an express ski lift, snow making equipment in addition to a 4,700 SF retail shop and area for private events. Excellent location with Green Lakes State Park across the street with 18 hole golf course(Best in the Area)with a beautiful club house overlooking Green Lakes."

You can learn more online here, if you have the $2.5 million to drop on it.

