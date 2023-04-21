24 Central New York School Mascots That Will Have to Change Names

A number of schools in Central New York will be changing their team names and mascots after Native American references were banned across the state.

The New York State Board of Regents voted unanimously to prohibit the use use of Indigenous names, mascots, and logos. And it's not just names like Redskins or Indians. Warriors has to go too.

“Indigenous name, logo, or mascot” means a name, symbol, or image that depicts or refers to Indigenous persons, tribes, nations, individuals, customs, symbols, or traditions, including actual or stereotypical aspects of Indigenous cultures, used to represent a public school, including but not limited to such schools sports teams.

Schools have until the end of the 2024-2025 school year to make the change. There are a few dozen in Central New York that have a Native American team reference.

New York State ranks 5th in the nation for schools using the 'Indian' name for teams, logos and mascots. A number of schools and teams have already changed names over recent years.

The Toronto Bluejays triple-A farm team in Syracuse changed its nickname from the Chiefs to the Skychiefs in 1996.

The 'Indian' name was dropped from Hartwick College in Oneonta, in 1994. Siena College in Loudonville changed to Saints in 1998.

The "Saltine Warrior" mascot at Syracuse University was retired in 1979. Otto is now the SU mascot.

