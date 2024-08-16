New York Resort Among 10 Best Family Vacation Destinations

Finding a vacation the everyone can enjoy isn't easy. But there's one place in New York that been named the best destination resort for the whole family.

The resort, nestled in the Hudson Valley, is no stranger to awards. It's been showered with honors for years.

Mohonk Mountain House

Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, New York has been named one of the 10 Best Destination Resorts again for 2024, an honor they've received in previous years.

The Victorian castle sits in the middle of 40,000 acres of forest and offers all-inclusive packages that include meals, activities and nightly entertainment.

Best Family Destination

All those outdoor options make it the perfect place for any age. That's why the resort, founded by the Smiley Family in 1869, is also one of the 10 Best Family Destinations in the country for 2024.

"The Kids Club and buffet-style dining at breakfast are just two of a number of things that make this an ideal spot for the entire family."

National Historic Landmark

Mohonk Mountain House overlooks the Catskill Mountains and is a National Historic Landmark.

Learn more about your next destination vacation that is perfect for the entire family at Mohonk.com or on Facebook.

