It's officially construction season and that means the speed cameras are back on New York roads.

32 cameras are busting speeders on 19 roads across the Empire State this week. 6 of those cameras are in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.

The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

Credit - Think Stock/Canva Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

How Speed Cameras Work

The cameras take a picture of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

school zone speed cameras in syracuse Credit - Garrett Aitken/Think Stock loading...

Speed Cameras Locations May 27 - May 31 in NY

Six of the 32 radars busting speeders on 19 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. They are all in Onondaga County for that bridge work being done around I-81 and I-481.

Albany County

I-87 northbound at Exit 7

Bronx

Bronx River Parkway between 177th Street and Boston Road

Cattaraugus County

I-86 between Exits 26 & 27, in town of Hinsdale

I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony

I-86 westbound from Grubb Hill Rd to Route 62 in Poland

Chautauqua County

I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony

I-86 westbound from Grubb Hill Rd to Route 62 in Poland

Chenango County

I-88 eastbound over Route 206 in Bainbridge

Erie County

NY Route 33 westbound between Jefferson Ave and Oak St in Buffalo

Essex County

I-87 northbound over West Mill Brook

Kings County

I-278 Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Bedford Avenue

NY-27 Prospect Expressway 8 Ave - 7 Ave

Nassau County

NY-135 at Powell Ave Exit and Entrance ramps

New York

PK-907V Henry Hudson Parkway W. 98th Street

Onondaga County

I-481 Exit 3E to Exit 5W

I-481 between Exit 5W and Exit 4

I-81 airport road bridge

I-81 South of I-81 / I-481 split

I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge

I-481 Near Northern interchange with I-81

Orange County

US 9W north/south between NY 218 and Angola Rd

I-84 East & Westbound at Exit 28

I-84 westbound between Exit 15 and Exit 4

Otsego County

I-88 westbound

Queens

I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue

Rensselaer County

I-90 east & westbound over Van Hoesen Rd

Suffolk County

I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

Warren County

I-87 southbound between Exit 19 and Exit 18

Westchester County

I-684 north & southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 3

Get our free mobile app