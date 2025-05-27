New York Activates 32 Speed Cameras — See If Your Road’s on the List
It's officially construction season and that means the speed cameras are back on New York roads.
32 cameras are busting speeders on 19 roads across the Empire State this week. 6 of those cameras are in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.
The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.
How Speed Cameras Work
The cameras take a picture of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Speed Cameras Locations May 27 - May 31 in NY
Six of the 32 radars busting speeders on 19 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. They are all in Onondaga County for that bridge work being done around I-81 and I-481.
Albany County
I-87 northbound at Exit 7
Bronx
Bronx River Parkway between 177th Street and Boston Road
Cattaraugus County
I-86 between Exits 26 & 27, in town of Hinsdale
I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony
I-86 westbound from Grubb Hill Rd to Route 62 in Poland
Chautauqua County
I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony
I-86 westbound from Grubb Hill Rd to Route 62 in Poland
Chenango County
I-88 eastbound over Route 206 in Bainbridge
Erie County
NY Route 33 westbound between Jefferson Ave and Oak St in Buffalo
Essex County
I-87 northbound over West Mill Brook
Kings County
I-278 Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Bedford Avenue
NY-27 Prospect Expressway 8 Ave - 7 Ave
Nassau County
NY-135 at Powell Ave Exit and Entrance ramps
New York
PK-907V Henry Hudson Parkway W. 98th Street
Onondaga County
I-481 Exit 3E to Exit 5W
I-481 between Exit 5W and Exit 4
I-81 airport road bridge
I-81 South of I-81 / I-481 split
I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge
I-481 Near Northern interchange with I-81
Orange County
US 9W north/south between NY 218 and Angola Rd
I-84 East & Westbound at Exit 28
I-84 westbound between Exit 15 and Exit 4
Otsego County
I-88 westbound
Queens
I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue
Rensselaer County
I-90 east & westbound over Van Hoesen Rd
Suffolk County
I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave
Warren County
I-87 southbound between Exit 19 and Exit 18
Westchester County
I-684 north & southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 3
