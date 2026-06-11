New York is Looking for Its Next Great Nature Shots

If you’ve ever snapped a photo in the outdoors and thought, “That actually looks pretty good,” New York State wants to see it.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is once again opening up its annual Conservationist Magazine photography contest, and it’s all about showcasing the natural beauty of New York through the eyes of everyday photographers.

This isn’t just for professionals with fancy gear either. It’s open to anyone who can catch a solid moment in nature—whether that’s wildlife doing its thing, a quiet forest scene, a dramatic sunset, or those little unexpected details you only notice when you slow down outside.

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What They’re Looking For

The goal is pretty simple: celebrate New York’s outdoors in all its forms. That means photos that highlight landscapes, plants, animals, and the kind of everyday natural beauty people pass by without always noticing.

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The winning images don’t just get bragging rights—they’re also featured in Conservationist Magazine.

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Why It Matters

This contest has become a way for people across the state to share what they see in their own backyards, parks, trails, and waterways. It’s less about perfection and more about perspective—showing what New York looks like when real people stop and capture the moment.

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And honestly, that’s part of what makes it fun. You don’t need to be a pro photographer to have a shot. You just need to be in the right place at the right time with your camera ready.

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How to Get Involved

Email your shots to magazine@dec.ny.gov with “Contest” in the subject line before the deadline of September 8.

Include the photographer's name, mailing address, phone number, location and/or species information for every photo and the technical metadata for each image.

Photos with pets, man-made features, captive animals, livestock, or invasive species as the main subject are not eligible.

Get all the details at dec.ny.gov.