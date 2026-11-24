Governor Kathy Hochul has officially opened applications for two state-funded student loan forgiveness programs aimed at bolstering New York’s health care and agricultural sectors.

Administered by the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation, the initiatives distribute a combined $2.1 million in relief to professionals working in high-need fields across the state.

Eligible applicants have until December 16th, 2026, to submit their paperwork online.

New York’s Nurse Educators

To combat health care staffing shortages, the Nursing Faculty Loan Forgiveness Incentive Program offers up to $8,000 per year for up to five years, totaling $40,000 in potential relief.

READ MORE: How To Get Free Coffee Served Up By Dunkin In CNY For Giving Tuesday

Applicants must be licensed registered nurses teaching at least 12 credit hours annually, either in the classroom or in clinical settings at a New York nursing school.

Next Generation of Farmers

Meanwhile, the Young Farmers Loan Forgiveness Incentive Program provides up to $10,000 annually for up to five years, capping out at $50,000.

To qualify, applicants must hold an undergraduate degree, be within their first 10 years of operating a full-time farm in New York and commit to continuing those operations in the state for at least five more years.

Get our free mobile app

Because funding is limited, priority is given to returning recipients and economically disadvantaged farmers in their second through fifth years of operation.

How to Apply

Neither program imposes an income cap, and both cover federal, state, and qualified commercial private student loans, though Parent PLUS and personal loans are excluded.

Applicants must be legal New York residents for at least 12 continuous months and remain in good standing on existing student debt.

READ MORE: No Joke! Comedian Jeff Dunham Samples Utica Staples During Stanley Show

Interested educators and farmers can review full eligibility rules and apply directly through the HESC portal at hesc.ny.gov.