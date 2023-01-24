Get New York State Lifeguard Certified! Openings Starting at $20 per Hour

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is announcing their free lifeguard qualifying procedures are set to begin on February 4th.

Anyone who is over 15 and interested in working for a DEC facility this summer is eligible to register. Everyone that applies will be considered.

The procedure consists of two parts. The first being a Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) skills and training component. Something incredibly important not only for being a lifeguard, but just to have as a life skill as well. The second procedure involves a water skills evaluation.

Though the DEC's lifeguarding positions are primarily seasonal, they are worth it if you need a job this summer. The current starting rate for NYS lifeguards is $20 an hour, with some DEC facilities offering housing or on-site accommodations.

The DEC lifeguard requirements are as follows...

Be at least 15-years-old.

Have valid certification in Waterfront Skills, Lifeguarding, First Aid and CPR for the Rescuer (or equivalent).

Completed NYS lifeguard qualifying procedure .

. Submitted NYS DEC medical form.

Meet vision requirements.

Complete interview.

Attend DEC lifeguard orientation.

If you're interested in becoming a lifeguard, here are the dates to know...

2023 Qualifying Dates and Locations

Feb. 4th - 9:00am - Franklin Academy - Malone, NY

Feb. 24th - 4:30pm - Gloversville Middle School - Gloversville, NY

Feb. 25th - 9:00am - Queensbury Elementary School - Queensbury, NY

March 3rd - 4:00pm - Catskill Recreation Center - Arkville, NY

April 10th - 9:00am - Gloversville Middle School - Gloversville, NY

April 14th - 4:30pm - Gloversville Middle School - Gloversville, NY

April 29th - 9:00am - Moriah Central School - Port Henry, NY

May 26th - 4:00pm - Catskill Recreation Center - Arkville, NY

June 3rd - 9:00am - Gloversville Middle School - Gloversville, NY

June 24th - 9:00am - Moriah Central School - Port Henry, NY

You can always get more information by visiting the DEC's website.

