New York is Home to the Best New Festival in the Country
New York is home to one of the best new festival in the country.
From the music and culture to adventures for food enthusiasts, USA Today nominated their top picks for best new festivals and readers voted for their favorites.
The votes are in and two of those top new festivals can be found in New York.
#9 Black Authors Festival - Sag Harbor, New York
The mission of the Black Authors Festival is to celebrate Black contributions to the literary world and inspire Black people to write and publish their own stories.
The event is held in Sag Harbor, a beachfront haven for Black families. The historic exclusive resort town has served as an oasis from racism for many of its wealthy African Americans.
#1: Troy Art Block - Troy, New York
The Troy Art Block is the first open-air gallery in the Captial region that creates a unique destination for art lovers.
Multiple local artists created temporary murals across two blocks in town for visitors to enjoy. The 27 works of art were spread out on Church Street between State and Ferry Streets.
In addition to the murals, there were panel discussions, live painting, and a block party to draw attention to local businesses.
We'll have to wait until 2025 for the next Art Block. The Art Center hopes to present a new festival every two years.
