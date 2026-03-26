New York Hunting Season Hits Record Safety Levels

Good news for hunters and outdoor lovers: New York’s hunting season was the safest on record in 2025.

According to the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), only seven hunting-related shooting incidents were reported last year, and thankfully, none were fatal.

Commissioner Amanda Lefton highlighted the role of DEC’s Hunter Education Program, volunteer instructors, and responsible hunters in keeping everyone safe.

hunting safety in new york Credit- Evgenly Smersh/Unsplash loading...

Avoiding Accidents with Basic Safety

With nearly 600,000 New Yorkers participating in hunting each year, safety has become a top priority alongside the ecological benefits hunting provides — from managing wildlife populations to providing a local, affordable food source.

Of the seven shooting incidents, five were self-inflicted, and two involved multiple people. One involved an unlicensed hunter.

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Most of these accidents can be avoided by following basic safety rules.

Always treat firearms as loaded

Keep the muzzle pointed safely

Identify your target and what’s beyond it

Keep your finger off the trigger until ready

Wear bright hunter orange or pink

READ MORE: Eyes Open, Trash Secured - Bears Are Back in New York

Hunting in the fall forest ElviK/Think Stock loading...

Tree Stands

Falls from tree stands were also tracked, with nine incidents reported in 2025, including one fatality.

DEC emphasizes using a Fall-Arrest System (FAS) whenever climbing or hunting from elevated platforms.

A FAS keeps you attached to the tree from start to finish, drastically reducing the risk of serious injury. Components include a full-body harness, tree strap, tether strap, lifeline, and suspension relief strap.

Safe hunting not only protects lives but also supports New York’s thriving outdoor and wildlife community.